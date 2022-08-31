LUXE by Meena Founders Tehmeena Afzal & Bryant Quintana to Appear on Bling Life

New york city, New york, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LUXE by Meena clothing founders and real-life couple Tehmeena Afzal and Bryant Quintana are set to appear on an episode of Truly's YouTube series Bling Life on September 2. The show publishes stories on high-net-worth individuals and influencer couples and their paths to success.













Bling Life Episode

One of the top tv series YouTube publishes, Bling Life will depict the couple's lifestyle, including their luxury cars, Quintana's sneaker collection worth over $250,000, their social whereabouts, and intimate relationship. Afzal is open about inviting other women into her partnership with Quintana. "I recently approached him (Quintana) about bringing other women into our relationship, and of course, what guy would turn that down? We hang out and party with girls. Bling Life touches upon our luxury cars, clothes, and friends," Afzal explains. In addition to their life in luxury, Afzal will also use the platform of the show to introduce her group of friends. Dubbed "Meena's Angels" and comprised of Monique Michelle, Jordana Najjar, and Joselyne Gomez, the girlfriends met through social media. They have formed a loyal and supportive group that shares the same ambition, work ethic, and goals. Together, they frequently enjoy lavish dinners and partying in New York City.

Entrepreneurship

The couple's American clothing line, helmed by Afzal, makes trendy apparel for women. The brand's range includes leggings, dresses, mink lashes, and more and sells online through its own website. Aside from her fashion brand, Afzal also runs an OnlyFans account, to which she posts personal photos and videos to a subscription-based audience.

Net Worth

Afzal has found success with both her women's apparel line, LUXE by Meena, as well as her OnlyFans account. Quintana is one of the country's top automotive finance directors and has also ventured into social media influencing. Together, the couple has a combined net worth of around 1.5 million dollars, which caught the attention of Bling Life producers to cover their life on an episode of the show.

About Tehmeena Afzal and Bryant Quintana

Tehmeena Afzal is a Pakistani-American model and has a degree in fine arts and graphic design obtained on a full athletic scholarship at the New York Institute of Technology. She first found a social following as a rapper on MySpace. In 2017, while working in finance at Westbury Nissan, she met her future husband, finance director Bryant Quintana. They are influencers on YouTube and now run the channel "Crazy NY Couple." Together, they boast a combined following of over one million across their social media accounts. To learn more about the couple and LUXE by Meena, please visit www.luxebymeena.com and https://qr1.be/PQCR, or contact Bryant Quintana at Bryant@luxebymeena.com



