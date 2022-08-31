Submit Release
CRACKER BARREL FISCAL 2022 FOURTH QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL ON THE INTERNET

LEBANON, Tenn., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. ("Cracker Barrel" or the "Company") CBRL will provide a real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its fourth quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Company management will discuss financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended July 29, 2022.

The live broadcast of Cracker Barrel's quarterly conference call will be available to the public online in the Events and Presentations section on the Company's website at investor.crackerbarrel.com on September 27, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  An online replay will be available at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time and continue through October 11, 2022.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL was established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn. and operates more than 660 Cracker Barrel locations and owns the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company. 

