CHALLENGED ATHLETES FOUNDATION LAUNCHES THE 2023 GRANT APPLICATION TO EMPOWER MORE INDIVIDUALS THROUGH THE POWER OF SPORT

SAN DIEGO, CA, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 1, the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) will open the 2023 Grant Application for individuals with physical challenges with a special "early application" incentive to receive a new pair of Nike Revolution FlyEase shoes. Starting September 1, 2022, individuals of all ages and abilities can apply for grants for adaptive sports equipment, competition, and training expenses so they can pursue active lifestyles through physical fitness and competitive athletics. Every year, CAF's annual Grant Distribution Program supports thousands of athletes across 104 different sports in all 50 states.

"Nike, one of our valued global partners, is offering 1,600 pairs of free Nike's FlyEase Revolution shoes to CAF athletes in North America," said Kristine Entwistle, Chief Executive Officer of CAF. "They continue to evolve their brand through innovation. This time bringing the voice of athletes with physical challenges into the design process, helping to develop really cool accessible footwear that is sought after by everyone."

The partnership between Nike and CAF started in 1994 when Nike donated running shoes to CAF's flagship fundraiser, San Diego Triathlon Challenge. Over the last 29 years, Nike continued to provide financial support, product donations and media value totaling well over $5.6 million which has significantly contributed to the growth and awareness of CAF's mission to provide opportunities and support to people with physical challenges, so they can pursue active lifestyles through physical fitness and competitive athletics. Nike's mission, to bring inspiration and innovation to every athlete* – if you have a body, you are an athlete, clearly fuels this long-standing partnership to provide more access to sport for athletes with physical challenges.

For several years, Nike representatives attended CAF events and listened to the voices of the adaptive athletes to understand the challenges they face doing something as simple as putting on shoes. These insights helped frame the development of the FlyEase technology.

The grants, which are one of the many ways CAF supports athletes with physical challenges, empower individuals to take part in life-affirming sports and physical fitness and fill an important void that otherwise can leave challenged athletes on the sidelines. Highly technical, and in many cases customized, adaptive sports equipment is expensive and not typically covered by medical insurance, which means many athletes with a desire to be active are not able to function at their highest ability.

To apply for a 2023 CAF grant, please click here: https://www.challengedathletes.org/grants/.

Media Images: Images of Nike FlyEase

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) is a world leader in helping people with physical challenges lead active, healthy lifestyles. CAF believes that participation in physical activity at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life. Since 1994, more than $147 million has been raised and over 40,000 funding requests from people with physical challenges in all 50 states and over 70 countries have been satisfied. Additionally, CAF's outreach efforts impact another 60,000 individuals each year. Whether it's a $2,500 grant for a handcycle, helping underwrite a carbon fiber running foot not covered by insurance, or arranging enthusiastic encouragement from a mentor who has triumphed over a similar challenge, CAF's mission is clear: give opportunities and support to those with the desire to live active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, visit challengedathletes.org.

# # #

Attachment

Christy Fritts Challenged Athletes Foundation 858.442.9570 christy@challengedathletes.org