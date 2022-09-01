Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,302 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,815 in the last 365 days.

Pat Amsbry Announces Run For Pasadena Unified School Board, District 3

Pat Amsbry for School Board

Pat Amsbry for School Board

Pat Amsbry for School Board head shot

Pat Amsbry for Pasadena Unified School Board

Candidate Pat Amsbry head shot

Community Leader, Pat Amsbry

Longtime Pasadena resident, community leader and change-maker seeks position on the Pasadena Unified School District Board of Trustees.

My plan includes greater transparency with the administration, higher teacher pay, and increased accountability for student outcomes.”
— Pat Amsbry

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact:
Pat Amsbry, Candidate
Pat Amsbry for Pasadena Unified School Board, District 3
pat@pat4pusd.com
818.292.6644

A proud resident of Northwest Pasadena since 2003 and literacy advocate, Pat Amsbry announces his candidacy for Pasadena Unified School Board of Education, District 3. His wife Kate and he founded Friends of Madison Elementary, a nonprofit dedicated to equity, access, and opportunity in public education. For the past several years, Pat has been a Reading Partners tutor at PUSD Madison Elementary, which has the highest concentration of socio-economically disadvantaged students in the district. Through his non-profit, Amsbry has increased reading achievement, student attendance, and family engagement at Madison elementary school.

"My vision for PUSD is that every child thrives, no matter their background. With an unshakable foundation in literacy and math, PUSD students will be happy, confident, and fully engaged at school. They will graduate optimistic, civic-minded, prepared for whatever they dream next," said Pat Amsbry.

Amsbry is a product of public schools from kindergarten through college, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Marketing at San Diego State University. He is an active community member with a small business in Pasadena and is a former City of Pasadena Northwest Pasadena Commissioner. Amsbry is an active Board member of several Pasadena-based organizations: Rose Bowl Aquatics Center, home of the PUSD Third Grade Water Safety Program; Partners Building Community Group, which addresses gang violence through intervention and prevention; and Pasadena Center Operating Company, which oversees the Pasadena Convention Center, Civic Auditorium, and Ice Rink.

I am proud to be endorsed by Union leaders.

To contribute to this campaign, click here.

Paid for by Pat Amsbry for Pasadena Unified School Board, 2022. FPPC # pending.

Pat Amsbry
Pat Amsbry for Pasadena Board of Education
+1 818-292-6644
pat@pat4pusd.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Pat Amsbry Announces Run For Pasadena Unified School Board, District 3

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.