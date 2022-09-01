Pat Amsbry Announces Run For Pasadena Unified School Board, District 3

Pat Amsbry for School Board Pat Amsbry for Pasadena Unified School Board Community Leader, Pat Amsbry

Longtime Pasadena resident, community leader and change-maker seeks position on the Pasadena Unified School District Board of Trustees.

My plan includes greater transparency with the administration, higher teacher pay, and increased accountability for student outcomes.” — Pat Amsbry

A proud resident of Northwest Pasadena since 2003 and literacy advocate, Pat Amsbry announces his candidacy for Pasadena Unified School Board of Education, District 3. His wife Kate and he founded Friends of Madison Elementary, a nonprofit dedicated to equity, access, and opportunity in public education. For the past several years, Pat has been a Reading Partners tutor at PUSD Madison Elementary, which has the highest concentration of socio-economically disadvantaged students in the district. Through his non-profit, Amsbry has increased reading achievement, student attendance, and family engagement at Madison elementary school.

"My vision for PUSD is that every child thrives, no matter their background. With an unshakable foundation in literacy and math, PUSD students will be happy, confident, and fully engaged at school. They will graduate optimistic, civic-minded, prepared for whatever they dream next," said Pat Amsbry.

Amsbry is a product of public schools from kindergarten through college, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Marketing at San Diego State University. He is an active community member with a small business in Pasadena and is a former City of Pasadena Northwest Pasadena Commissioner. Amsbry is an active Board member of several Pasadena-based organizations: Rose Bowl Aquatics Center, home of the PUSD Third Grade Water Safety Program; Partners Building Community Group, which addresses gang violence through intervention and prevention; and Pasadena Center Operating Company, which oversees the Pasadena Convention Center, Civic Auditorium, and Ice Rink.

I am proud to be endorsed by Union leaders.

