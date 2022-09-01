BUFFALO BILL’S HOUSE CELEBRATES ITS ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH THE OPENING OF THE MUCH ANTICIPATED ‘WELL’
Precious Moments at Buffalo Bill's
The Famous Film Location for the Iconic ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ Adds the Infamous Well to ‘Buffalo Bill’s Workshop of Horrors’
We’re thrilled to share that the interactive well set is now officially open. We encourage the fans to come check out what we hope is an unforgettable, unique interactive experience.”PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buffalo Bill’s House, the iconic home to the cinematic serial killer of the same name in the five-time Academy Award winning film, The Silence of the Lambs, is celebrating its one year anniversary. The biggest part of the celebration is the official opening of the much anticipated ‘well.’ The infamous well where Buffalo Bill keeps his victims captive as featured in the climax of the film, is an actual hole dug four feet deep into the ground in the former coal cellar in the house.
— Chris Rowan, Owner of Buffalo Bill's House
The interactive well set was designed by artists from the world famous Tom Savini’s Special Make-Up Effects Program at the Douglas Education Center in Monessen, PA. The well itself is constructed of real granite with all the gruesome markings from the movie, including bloody finger nail scratches along the wall. Upon entering the interactive well set located in the basement of the house, guests will immediately be greeted by sounds of dripping water along with sound clips from the film of the victim Catherine Martin (played by Brooke Smith) screaming for her life. And speaking of the famous movie hostage, there is a jumpsuit and curly haired wig which guests are encouraged to wear to get into Catherine’s character. Brave guests can actually physically enter into the well for gruesome photo opps. And of course there is a stuffed “Precious,” the little white poodle owned by the killer, a bucket, complete with lotion, which can be raised and lowered, as well tube and knob lighting. To complete the chilling scene, there is also a hose for guests who want to channel Buffalo Bill’s character. “It rubs the lotion on its skin or else it gets the hose again,” Buffalo Bill says to a horrified Martin. The effect is not only truly chilling but one of the most memorable and quoted lines in film history.
“The well is the work of our talented and passionate professionals at the Savini School who spared no attention to detail to recreate a well as much like the one in the film as possible,” said Tom Savini, head of Tom Savini’s Special Make-Up Effects Program. “The only discernible difference is you can’t actually keep someone prisoner in this one,” he joked. “This is the type of project our school loves to be part of, paying homage to a film masterpiece like Silence. We are very pleased with the outcome and the collaboration with Buffalo Bill’s House.”
“Working with the Tom Savini professionals has been truly inspiring,” said Chris Rowan, owner of Buffalo Bill’s House, who himself is a prop stylist and art director by profession. “The talent, attention to detail and commitment to this project has been unwavering and we’re thrilled to share that the interactive well set is now officially open for visitors to enjoy and recreate the terrifying scene for themselves. We encourage the fans to come check out what we hope is an unforgettable, unique interactive experience.”
The week also marks the one year anniversary of the opening of the boutique accommodation. Guests at Buffalo Bill’s House, which continues to be available for overnight guest stays, can now be among the first to stay in the house and check out the newest addition, the infamous well. Buffalo Bill’s House, built in 1910, is a magnificent three-story, four-bedroom Queen Anne Victorian home that sits on two acres of lush riverfront property in the town of Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles outside of Pittsburgh. It is a one-of-a-kind private rental and guests have exclusive use of the entire house only with their booked party, in addition to full use of all living areas including the kitchen, dining, living and parlor rooms.
Buffalo Bill’s House is the actual film location of the site of the cinematic climax of The Silence of the Lambs, including the famous scene where Buffalo Bill, played by actor Ted Levine, first meets Jodie Foster’s FBI agent character, Clarice Starling, face to face. Fans will not only recognize the famed front doorway of Buffalo Bill’s House but also the exterior of the home, the entry foyer, the dining room, and kitchen leading to the basement, all of which had scenes from The Silence of the Lambs shot in them with the two stars.
The interactive well set is the newest addition to what Rowan calls ‘Buffalo Bill’s Workshop of Horrors’ in the basement of the house, where he has re-created the famous set from the film complete with vintage Singer sewing machine, disco ball, four female mannequins dressed to resemble the ones in the movie, as well as a full length mirror and Buffalo Bill style kimono for guests’ use, designed to help fans ‘get their tuck on’ and live out their Buffalo Bill fantasies. “Goodbye Horses,” the haunting song that plays during the famous Buffalo Bill dance scene, goes on auto play as folks enter the basement.
Upstairs, in the attic, Rowan has designed what he calls ‘Buffalo Bill’s Playhouse,’ a full retro-inspired game room that features a large screen TV complete with a 400+ library of select 70’s, 80’s and 90’s films on DVD and VHS to enjoy. A self-described fan of ‘physical media,’ Rowan has also tricked out the Playhouse with a host of full-sized classic arcade video games including Asteroids, Pac Man, Super Street Fighter, Galaga, Centipede and Mortal Kombat.
One of the most unique features of the house is the artwork, much of which has been donated by artists from around the world. The art includes oil paintings of Buffalo Bill and Clarice, as well as a gilded framed taxidermy death’s head moth, a central creature in the film that serves as Buffalo Bill’s metamorphic inspiration.
Rowan is currently conducting limited guided house tours for the fall weekend tour dates of September 23, 24 and 25 and October 28, 29, 30.
Buffalo Bill’s House makes an ideal film location site and is currently open for booking on-location film and cinematic projects.
