Author Carl Brush Pens A Follow-up Book on Maxwell's Tragedy
Author Carl R. Brush takes readers on a second adventure with the protagonist Andy Maxwell.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In "The Second Vendetta", Andy Maxwell, a recurring character in Brush’s Maxwell family saga series, has just nearly recovered from his adventure of seeking the truth behind his younger brother’s murder and the ensuing tragedies. The burning of the Sierra Nevada ranch house, his mother’s near-death experience, and the family’s secret including the identity of his true father. Maxwell looks forward to his return to the University of California so he may continue his Ph.D. program, but the program denies his continuation after the discovery of his true ancestry, a mixture of different races. A San Francisco journalist named Ambrose Bierce decides to help Maxwell with his struggles, but the villain returns to haunt Maxwell and seeks to eliminate him and his blood relatives.
Add to all this Andy’s involvement in the political intrigue of an upcoming election and his romances with a blond debutante and an Arapaho princess and you have a book filled with both adventure and romance.
Born and raised in Northern California, Carl Brush and has been writing ever since he was a child. Brush has created the captivating trilogy of the Maxwell Vendetta series while a fourth one is on its way. Brush currently resides in Oakland, California with his wife, while his children and grandchildren live nearby.
"The Second Vendetta" is just as thrilling as the first one! Read more about the adventures of Andy Maxwell by purchasing the book on Kindle, and Paperback on Amazon and Barnes & Nobles.
