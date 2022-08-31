Carlos Kremmer Stores Host Online Grand Opening on Sep. 22
Carlos Kremmer, rising entrepreneur and Indie-enthusiast, partners with Indie artists to make customizable, high-quality merch.
Everything he designs is a unique and special edition, guaranteeing that nobody else will have it in their closet.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carlos Kremmer Stores will host an online grand opening on Thu., Sep. 22. The company has a wide range of unique and one-of-a-kind apparel, accessories, and artwork. Customized t-shirts are the specialty and made to order at www.carloskremmer.com.
"We show our love for the best fashion designs by providing our own unique style in our t-shirt lines," Designer and Photographer Carlos Kremmer said. "Fashion is art, and art is in fashion."
The Carlos Kremmer Stores are a marketplace that partners with multiple talented artists, and together they promote independent art to a diverse community that loves and supports art.
The company's mission statement offers a modern yet personal worldview on art: We live in a world where everybody is connected by emotions, where fashion and art are one of the ways to express our deep inner self. Our outfits are made to match the mood as a form of self-expression. No matter how our day starts being in sadness, or in happiness, there will be an outfit perfect for the occasion.
"We are constantly creating products from our artists' work to use as inspirational, and sources of creation," Kremmer added. "If you're an artist, we want your art to be seen, and if you're a supporter, we want you to find Art in our Fashion."
All Carlos Kremmer pieces are handmade and crafted to the highest quality and safety standards. Additionally, they are also sourced responsibly and sustainably. Standard shipping is free, and returns are accepted within 30 days. Do you need a particular piece? These artists have got you covered.
"We create individual pieces as a special edition that we guarantee nobody else will wear," Kremmer continued. "Whether you're going for a Streetwear look, casual party outfit, or you're going to watch a live concert, there will be a t-shirt perfect for the occasion."
In addition to the digital store, Millenial and Gen Zer customers who want an in-person visit to Carlos Kremmer Stores on Broadway, please email: art@carloskremmer.com to schedule an appointment.
"You'll be greeted with a full gallery experience," Kremmer concluded. "You will know it is a special place from the start. We love fashion. We are unique. We make art. We create."
