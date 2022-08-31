Performance to Celebrate the 73rd Anniversary of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China　Tickets for the Contemporary Acrobatic Show “The Butterfly Lovers” on sale this Friday

MACAU, August 31 - The “Performance to Celebrate the 73rd Anniversary of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China” – Contemporary Acrobatic Show “The Butterfly Lovers”, jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, produced by the Publicity Department of Guangzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, supported by The Venetian Macao, and performed by the Guangzhou Acrobatic Arts Theater Co., Ltd., will be held on 30 September and 1 October, at 8pm, at Venetian Theatre, allowing the public to enjoy an exquisite acrobatic show while celebrating the National Day. Tickets will be on sale from 2 September (Friday).

The Contemporary Acrobatic Show “The Butterfly Lovers” uses the poignant and romantic classic love story between Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai as the base of the plot and the image of the butterfly Liang Zhu as the symbol of love, combined with the philosophy of Zhuang Zhou Huadie. The performance perfectly combines the imagery of the “butterfly” and the natural process of a butterfly breaking out of a cocoon and turning into a butterfly with Liang Zhu’s life, death and love story, portraying the cycle of life from gestation, incubation, resistance, to emerging from a cocoon and flying freely. The story is depicted at multiple levels, from different angles, and in various art forms such as acrobatics, dance and drama, showing the meaning of life with various scenes and images. In particular, ballet on shoulders is used to interpret the love story. The whole play demonstrates the aesthetics of traditional Chinese culture and the innovation of contemporary stage performances.

Tickets for the Contemporary Acrobatic Show “The Butterfly Lovers” will be on sale from 10am on 2 September (Friday), at the Macau Ticketing Network, at the prices of MOP200 and MOP100. Dates of ticket sales at the Cotai Ticketing will be announced in due course. Ticket purchases are limited to a maximum of 4 tickets per performance per person. Holders of a valid Macao Resident Identity Card, Macao Teacher Card, full-time Student Card, Senior Citizen Card and Disability Assessment Registration Card will be offered a 50% discount during the ticket sales period. Each cardholder can only use one discounted ticket per performance. The “Electronic Consumption Benefit Plan” is not applicable for the ticket purchase. Macau Ticketing Network – 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555, online ticketing: www.macauticket.com; Cotai Ticketing – ticketing hotline 2882 8818, online ticketing: www.cotaiticketing.com.

The maximum indoor capacity for the performance is limited to 75%. In line with the latest anti-epidemic guidelines issued by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention of the Health Bureau, members of the public must present one of the following documents before entering the venue: proof of completion of the whole course of the COVID-19 primary vaccination series (which includes two doses of the inactivated vaccine or the mRNA vaccine) for at least 14 days, or a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours. Those who fail to provide the aforementioned documentation are not allowed to enter the venue and the tickets will not be refunded. In addition, audience members must wear their own face mask, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid “Venue QR code” (also known as “Venue Code”) and the “Health Code” of the day, and follow the relevant anti-epidemic measures and on-site crowd control measures. Those with fever or respiratory symptoms are not allowed to enter the venue. For more information, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo or contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6818 or 8399 6827 during office hours.