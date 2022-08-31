NAHQ CEO Nominated for 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare Ranking

NAHQ CEO Stephanie Mercado

Annual list includes the nation’s most prominent healthcare leaders

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is pleased to announce that Stephanie Mercado, CAE, CPHQ, chief executive officer at NAHQ, is on the prestigious national list of nominees for Modern Healthcare magazine’s “100 Most Influential People in Healthcare” ranking. The annual 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare awards and recognition program honors healthcare leaders who are making a significant impact, as deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare. The nominees represent all sectors of the healthcare industry, including senior-level executives, high-level government administrators and executives, elected officials, academics, and thought-leaders.

“I am honored to be nominated and to sit in the good company of so many wonderful leaders in healthcare,” said Mercado. “While there are many competing priorities in healthcare, this nomination makes the point that quality can’t wait. Leaders at the table advancing quality and safety and the workforce that is activating these goals, are critical to advancing our highest ambitions for patients.”

Modern Healthcare will publish its honorees in December 2022.

About Stephanie Mercado

Stephanie Mercado, chief executive officer/executive director of NAHQ, brings more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry to her leadership role. Over the past eight years she has introduced innovations and methodologies to research and define standardized competencies for the healthcare quality profession. This has resulted in advancement of quality professionals and increased visibility of the value of the quality workforce within healthcare.

About NAHQ

The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is the only organization dedicated to healthcare quality professionals, defining the standard of excellence for the profession, and equipping professionals and organizations across the continuum of healthcare to meet these standards. NAHQ believes that to reduce variability in healthcare delivery, we must first reduce variability in healthcare quality competencies, so we focus our efforts on healthcare quality competencies and workforce development. NAHQ published the first and only Healthcare Quality Competency Framework and validated it twice in the market. We offer the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ), extensive educational programming, networking opportunities and career resources to help healthcare quality professionals enhance their competencies and their value. Learn more at NAHQ.org.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the industry's leading source of healthcare business and policy news, research, and information. Modern Healthcare reports on important healthcare events and trends, as they happen, through its print magazine, websites, e-newsletters, mobile products and events. Readers use that information to make informed business decisions and lead their organizations to success. It's for this reason that Modern Healthcare magazine is ranked No. 1 in readership among healthcare executives and deemed a "must-read" by the who's who in healthcare.