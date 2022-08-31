SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Aug. 31, 2022 – The sidewalk along the Gordon Drive viaduct in Sioux City is temporarily closed for repairs according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 3 Office.

A recent inspection by staff determined that repairs needed to be made to ensure the safety of pedestrian and bicycle traffic. Staff will repair and reopen the sidewalk as soon as possible.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

Contact: Jessica Felix at 712-276-1451 or Jessica.Felix@iowadot.us