Community Oncology Alliance Submits 2023 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Comments Warn of Impact of Reimbursement Cuts
Medicare Reimbursement Cuts to Independent Practices Ignore Impact of Inflation and COVID-19 as CMS Fuels Pressure on Independent Practices
The 2023 Physician Fee Schedule cuts will have a devastating domino effect on our cancer care system”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On top of the challenging headwinds from COVID-19 recovery and record-setting inflation that independent cancer providers are facing, the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is warning that the government’s proposed cuts to Medicare payments will have a devastating effect on community oncology practices.
— Ted Okon, COA
In formal comments to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on the proposed 2023 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS), COA warns that modeling shows a total 5.63% reimbursement cut, consisting of an 8.60% decrease for infusion services, a 5.43% decrease for imaging services, and a 3.88% decrease for evaluation and management (E&M) services. Independent, community oncology practices care for the majority of patients with cancer in the United States, and the burden of these reimbursement cuts will pressure practices to consolidate into much more expensive hospital systems, increasing costs to Medicare, seniors, and employers and reducing patient access to care.
• Click here to read COA’s full 2023 MPFS comment letter.
In the letter submitted today, COA notes that CMS is abandoning community oncology practices still recovering from the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the more advanced cancers their patients continue to suffer as a result. On top of that, the reimbursement cuts ignore the fact that practices are feeling the impact of increasing input costs and rampant inflation. If implemented, the proposed Physician Fee Schedule reimbursement cuts would very likely be another straw that breaks the back of practices.
“The 2023 Physician Fee Schedule cuts will have a devastating domino effect on our cancer care system, causing more and more independent practices to give in to hospital system merger pressures or even close their doors,” said Ted Okon, executive director of COA. “In just fourteen years, more than 1,700 practices have closed, been acquired by hospitals, undergone mergers, or reported financial struggles. It just appears that CMS’ goal is to wipe out independent medical practices in favor of large, consolidated health systems,” Okon added.
COA wants to work with CMS to further patient-centered policies and improve both the quality and cost of oncology care; however, CMS must stop advancing destructive public policies that weaken independent providers, starting with abandoning the absurd proposal to so dramatically cut reimbursement.
The full MPFS proposed rule comment letter also includes extensive comments and recommendations on telehealth policy, expanding access and minimizing cost barriers to cancer screenings, drug wastage, and MIPS Value Pathways.
Read COA’s full CY 2023 MPFS Proposed Rule comment letter at https://communityoncology.org/reports-and-publications/comment-letters/coa-formal-comments-on-2023-physician-fee-schedule/.
###
About the Community Oncology Alliance: COA is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 5,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every day and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more at www.CommunityOncology.org. Follow COA on Twitter at www.twitter.com/oncologyCOA or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CommunityOncologyAlliance.
Drew Lovejoy
Community Oncology Alliance
email us here