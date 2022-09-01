The Art of Humanity in 21st Century Leadership - THE LEADER AND THE COACH - A Leadership Book for the Times

The Leader and The Coach book cover Will (William) Keiper, co-author of The Leader and The Coach Steve Chandler, co-author of The Leader and The Coach

How are leaders, traditionally valued for growing revenue and profits, supposed to create ever-improving results, and be more empathetic, authentic, and human?

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gordon Moore, co-founder of Intel, observed over 55 years ago that, "Change has never been this fast, and will never be this slow again." He has been proven right every day since then, and it couldn’t be truer than it is today.

Changes in the world of work and leadership have significantly accelerated since the arrival of COVID-19. Alongside the rise of work-from-home, the Great Resignation, and seismic advances in technology, leaders of organizations are expected to offer employees greater mindfulness and well-being in the workplace. Employees now want to be seen as more than mere “human assets.” They want to be collaborators, to be heard, and have opportunities for greater autonomy and self-development.

How are leaders – traditionally valued for their ability to deliver growing revenue and profits — supposed to create ever-improving results, and also be more “human?” Leaders with traditional skills who embrace the attributes that are the foundation of successful executive and leadership coaching, will be better able to attract, develop, retain, and optimize the talent of their people. Those coaching attributes include seeing their clients as “whole persons” with bodies, minds, and spirits.

These opportunities are explored in The Leader and The Coach—The Art of Humanity in Leadership from the perspectives of a leader and a coach of leaders. One of the best new leadership books of the year. Will (William) Keiper, is The Leader, offering his views from experience working as a CEO of NASDAQ, NYSE, and private organizations and as a professional business advisor. Steve Chandler, The Coach, is a renowned coach of leaders and leadership coaches who gained his coaching expertise through working with executives and teams in Fortune 500 companies and with thousands of individuals and coaches.

A leader today must not only see and understand these changes, but also be able to make sound decisions. The authors not only make a powerful case for why leaders need to rise to exhibit greater empathy, transparency, and authenticity in their roles, but also show how to get there. Some of the themes are: Creating an environment of psychological safety, Being more authentic and transparent. Developing and advancing well-being initiatives, Creating a sense of belonging and community, Supporting creativity and collaboration, Enabling greater autonomy and self-management, Providing self-development opportunities and recognition.

“While reading and appreciating the alternating voices of the co-authors going back-and-forth, chapter-to-chapter, I thought of tennis. Reading this book is like watching, say, Nadal and Federer topping one another, dazzling point after dazzling point. However, the analogy breaks down, because in The Leader and The Coach there’s no competition. But there is a clear winner: the reader.” ~Dale Dauten, founder of The Innovator’s Lab, syndicated columnist, and author of Experiments Never Fail and The Gifted Boss: How To Find, Create, And Keep Great Employees

