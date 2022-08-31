Submit Release
Singapore's Humanitarian Assistance for Communities Affected by the Floods in Pakistan

                The Singapore Government will contribute US$50,000 as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross (SRC)’s public fundraising efforts towards the humanitarian crisis caused by the floods in Pakistan. The contribution by the Singapore Government will supplement the SRC’s pledge of S$50,000 to support the immediate needs of affected communities, including food, emergency shelter, water and sanitation solutions, and hygiene items.

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
31 AUGUST 2022

