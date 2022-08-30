Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,158 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,394 in the last 365 days.

Uzbekistan, Belarus Presidents discuss issues of enhancing practical cooperation

UZBEKISTAN, August 30 - On August 30, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

The President of Belarus sincerely congratulated the Leader and the multinational people of Uzbekistan on the upcoming Independence Day and expressed wishes for peace, sustainable development and prosperity of Uzbekistan.

In turn, the President of Uzbekistan warmly congratulated the President of Belarus on his birthday, wishing him good health, prosperity and great success.

Issues of further enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation and promotion of practical interaction projects were discussed.

The parties noted with satisfaction the current high level of Uzbekistan – Belarus relations achieved through the implementation of agreements at the highest level.

Last year, the trade turnover grew by 44 percent, and in the first seven months of this year – by another 12 percent. A regular meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission was successfully held in Minsk last week.

The importance of accelerating the large-scale cooperation projects being worked out in various sectors of the economy was emphasized. The heads of state also called for the continuation of active cultural-humanitarian exchange programs.

Views were exchanged on the regional agenda, including in the context of the Samarkand Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in September this year.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

Uzbekistan, Belarus Presidents discuss issues of enhancing practical cooperation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.