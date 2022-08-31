NASCIO selects Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) as national awards finalist

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) has been selected as a finalist in two categories for the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) awards that will be announced during their annual conference in October.





The national award nominations showcase the use of information technology to address critical business problems, more easily connect residents to their government, improve business processes, and create new opportunities that improve lives. DoIT is among 31 finalists across 10 categories from nearly 90 nominations for NASCIO's State IT Awards.





"We are thrilled and honored to be selected as finalists by this prestigious national organization," said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Secretary and State CIO Jennifer Ricker. "NASCIO is an outstanding advocate for technology policy and this recognition is a testament to our efforts as an agency that we're providing the best possible service to our state government entities."





Projects and initiatives from NASCIO member states and territories were eligible for nomination. DoIT has been selected as a finalist in the State CIO Office Special Recognition category for the submission "Accessing Illinois: Elevating Accessibility for Residents with Disabilities" as well as a finalist in the Cybersecurity category for the submission "Security Scorecard: You're the CISO, Cybersecurity is Your Problem."



