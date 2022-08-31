Rebuilding Chicago: Major projects highlight Year Four of Rebuild Illinois

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, August 31 - Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that multiple projects in Chicago are underway or planned to begin, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan capital program. Three projects represent a total investment of more than $950 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, we are restoring and transforming Illinois' aging infrastructure," said Gov. Pritzker. "Rebuild Illinois is not only about investing in infrastructure but about investing in people and communities as well. In the coming months, IDOT will undertake projects that will ultimately create safer roads and bridges and provide jobs in Chicago and across the entire state."





Projects and traffic impacts include:





95th Street (U.S. 12/20) from the Chicago Skyway to the Dan Ryan Expressway (Interstate 90/94) includes resurfacing and new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daily lane closures are needed to complete the work. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed late fall.





Jane Byrne Interstate includes reconstructing and resurfacing both directions of the Dan Ryan and Kennedy expressways (Interstate 90/94). Split lanes, narrow lanes and overnight lane closures are required. The ramp from the outbound Kennedy to Lake Street is closed through late summer. The inbound Kennedy ramps to Adams Street and Jackson Boulevard are closed through late December for ongoing bridge reconstruction. Adams Street and Jackson Boulevard are closed between Halsted Street and Des Plaines Street. The entrance ramps from Adams Street and Jackson Boulevard to the outbound Kennedy are closed. Both bridges are anticipated to reopen in late December. The overall Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction is anticipated to be substantially completed by the end of this year.





Harlem Avenue (Illinois 43) from North Avenue (Illinois 64) to 26th Street includes pavement resurfacing, installing new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps and replacing deteriorated curbs, along with deck repairs to the bridge carrying Harlem Avenue over the Eisenhower Expressway (Interstate 290). Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. This project is anticipated to be completed late fall.





"These projects represent another year that IDOT will be making transformational investments in Chicago and all across the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Please, pardon our dust while we Rebuild Illinois. When approaching and driving through any work zone, expect the unexpected and give workers a brake. Stay patient, put down the devices and slow down."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





In addition to improving roads and bridges, Rebuild Illinois identifies in the Chicago area $400 million for the CREATE program, $500 million to establish passenger rail to the Quad Cities and Rockford, and $4 billion for the Regional Transportation Authority, which oversees the Chicago Transit Authority, Metra and Pace.



