President Tsai and Vice President Lai meet Vice President J. Uduch Sengebau Senior of Palau

On the morning of August 31, President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice President Lai Ching-te met via video with a delegation led by Vice President J. Uduch Sengebau Senior of the Republic of Palau and her husband. President Tsai thanked the government of Palau for demonstrating the spirit of support between democratic allies and consistently voicing support for Taiwan and our international participation on the world stage. The president noted that during this visit by Vice President Sengebau, Taiwan and Palau signed the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, Memorandum of Understanding on Forensic Pathologist Cooperation, and Agreement on Collaboration in Capacity Building and Technology Transfer of Disaster Risk Management. The president expressed hope that our two countries will continue to pursue exchanges across all sectors to benefit both our peoples.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I warmly welcome Vice President Sengebau and her delegation to Taiwan. First, let me convey my sympathy to the delegation members who tested positive for COVID-19 and were unable to come to the Presidential Office. Please allow me to express my concern and best wishes, as well as my hope that they will make a speedy recovery.

Taiwan and Palau are both maritime nations known for our passionate people. We share the universal values of democracy and freedom. Over the past two decades, on the basis of our shared beliefs, our countries have built a firm foundation for cooperation across a range of fields. We also continue to pursue exchanges that strengthen the friendship between our peoples.

In March last year, I received President Surangel Whipps Jr. and his wife here at the Presidential Office. During the pandemic, I worked with him to promote tourism in order to advance economic recovery. On their return to Palau, President Whipps Jr. and his wife took the first flight under the Taiwan-Palau travel bubble program.

This April, the Palau government invited Taiwan to send an official delegation to participate in the Our Ocean Conference. I appointed Minister of Environmental Protection Chang Tzi-chin (張子敬) to lead the delegation. Minister Chang shared Taiwan's experience combating climate change and discussed the response to this issue with participants from other countries. During the conference, Taiwan's and Palau's coast guard vessels carried out joint security operations. This was a new milestone for coast guard cooperation between our two countries and constituted part of our joint effort to maintain regional peace, security, and stability.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the government of Palau for demonstrating the spirit of mutual support between democratic allies. Palau has consistently voiced support for Taiwan at international forums and endorsed our international participation. As the world enters the post-pandemic era, Taiwan and Palau must cooperate more closely and contribute more to the international community.

During this visit by Vice President Sengebau, our two countries have signed the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, Memorandum of Understanding on Forensic Pathologist Cooperation, and Agreement on Collaboration in Capacity Building and Technology Transfer of Disaster Risk Management. I look forward to continued cross-sector exchanges between Taiwan and Palau to further improve the well-being of both our peoples.

In closing, I want to thank Vice President Sengebau and her delegation once again. On this visit, the delegation's itinerary has undergone some changes due to the impact of the pandemic. So, we hope that Vice President Sengebau will be able to come back to Taiwan in the near future. Moving ahead, let us work hand in hand toward even greater accomplishments in Taiwan-Palau relations. Thank you.

Vice President Sengebau then delivered remarks, saying that it is an honor to be able to talk with President Tsai. The vice president expressed her appreciation for the kind hospitality her delegation was afforded during this visit. She said that within a short time we were able to sign three very important agreements that will support both Palau and Taiwan in the areas of climate change, disaster preparedness, mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, and forensic pathologist cooperation, adding that these partnerships are in line with President Whipps' declared theme for the year 2022: Ensuring our Safety and Security for the People of Palau.

Vice President Sengebau said she looks forward to returning to Taiwan in the near future to meet with President Tsai in person, and that as minister of justice, she looks forward to more bilateral mechanisms that strengthen our mutual interests in the areas of justice, maritime surveillance, disaster management, and information technology.

As vice president of the Republic of Palau and chairman of the National Emergency Committee, Vice President Sengebau said she is open to furthering our work and to speaking out in the international arena on climate change preparedness and on building community resilience. The vice president noted that during the recent Pacific Partnership 2022 hosted in Palau, our countries and other allied nations reaffirmed our commitment to ensure that technologies used in disaster response are also shared with Palau, and expressed her thanks for this support.

Vice President Sengebau also expressed her gratitude for the signing of the Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters and the Memorandum of Understanding on Forensic Pathologists Cooperation, which will improve the effective cooperation between our countries' respective law enforcement authorities on the basis of mutual respect, reciprocity, and the rule of law.

Noting that Taiwan and Palau both boast vast ocean territory with a comparatively small terrestrial jurisdiction, Vice President Sengebau said that due to Palau's wide ocean space, it has endeavored to remain at the forefront of utilizing available technologies, especially remote data sensing tools, in order to maintain the monitoring of its maritime boundaries. The vice president also expressed her gratitude to Palau's regional partners, and especially to the Republic of China (Taiwan) for its continued support in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The vice president stated that, in line with Palau's efforts to protect its people and natural resources while combating unlawful activities, it is crucial to employ forensic science in criminal investigations to ensure justice for its citizens, and that this is why the agreements signed today are so important to Palau's future. She then expressed hope that by exchanging knowledge and expertise, Palau can build a greater capacity for forensic investigation.

Vice President Sengebau expressed her thanks for Taiwan's engagement in many sectors in Palau, including education, agriculture, health, fisheries, security, and justice, and for Taiwan's providing scholarships to young Palauans to study in Taiwan. She stated that currently, there are over 65 Palauan students studying at various universities and colleges in Taiwan, and that this big investment will also contribute to the continued stability and security of Palau and the Pacific region.

Vice President Sengebau mentioned that she admires Taiwan for the central role of women in its government and expressed hope that Taiwan and Palau's many partnerships and close ties will positively affect the balance of power in the Palauan government. She stated that in Palau, women make up less than 10 percent of the national congress, whereas in Taiwan the figure is close to 50 percent, a balance which the world should strive to emulate. The vice president added that Taiwan is seen as a leader in the women's empowerment and gender equality movements.

Vice President Sengebau then expressed appreciation for Taiwan's support for Palau and acknowledged the relationship between our two countries that has spanned almost 30 years. She also said she looks forward to further engagement with Taiwan going forward.

The vice president concluded by thanking President Tsai for her continued commitment to our partnership, affirming the Republic of Palau's commitment to this partnership, and saying that she looks forward to further developing both our nations.

Among those attending the online meeting were Second Gentleman Jerome Senior of Palau and Chief of Staff Roxanne Siual Blesam of the office of Vice President Sengebau.