Progress reports on Community Needs Assessment on Emergency Shelters and the Needs Analysis of Housing Supports in Prince County

CANADA, August 31 - The department of Social Development and Housing is pleased to release progress reports on the Community Needs Assessment on Emergency Shelters and the Needs Analysis of Housing Supports in Prince County.

The Community Needs Assessment on Emergency Shelters was commissioned in 2019 inform planning for emergency shelter in Prince Edward Island. The assessment and government’s response were publicly released in November 2019 along with an update on progress made in June 2020. The newly released document provides an update on the status of implementation of the recommendations as of June 2022.

The Needs Analysis of Housing Supports in Prince County was commissioned by The Canadian Mental Health Association, in partnership with the Department of Social Development and Housing, through the Community Housing Fund to generate a needs analysis of housing supports in the Prince County region of Prince Edward Island. The report was publicly released in January 2021 and provided short and long-term recommendations to address regional needs. The newly released progress report provides an update on the status of implementation of the recommendations as of June 2022.

“There have been huge changes to the housing industry and landscape in the last two years and even the last six months. Government has made record investments over the last two years to support Islanders needing access to emergency, supportive and transitional shelter. Through current and upcoming programs and services, we will continue to provide support to people that need it most.” - Social Development and Housing Minister Matthew MacKay

The department of Social Development and Housing will be inviting proposals through a Request for Quote process; seeking an experienced firm to undertake a needs analysis of homeless services in the Kings County region of Prince Edward Island. This analysis will build upon research undertaken for the Community Needs Assessment on Emergency Shelters and a previous Eastern PEI Housing Analysis completed by the Rotary Club of Montague in 2019.

Media contact:

Rebecca Gass

Senior Communications Officer

Department of Social Development and Housing

rjgass@gov.pe.ca