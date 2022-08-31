Submit Release
Gov. Kemp Appoints Judge Stephen Knights to Henry County State Court

GEORGIA, August 31  

Stephen Knights, Jr. currently serves as a judge on the Henry County Magistrate Court. Prior to his appointment in October of 2020, he worked in a variety of public and private legal offices. Judge Knights was previously the senior attorney in the private firm of Knights Law Group, Magistrate Court Judge and Pro Tem Judge of the Clayton County Magistrate Court, Senior Litigation Assistant District Attorney (ADA) in the Clayton Judicial Circuit, ADA in the Griffin Judicial Circuit, and Assistant Solicitor General for Clayton County.

Judge Knights earned a doctorate in criminal justice from Capella University, his law degree from Western Michigan Thomas M. Cooley Law School, and a bachelor of arts in Criminology from John Jay College of Criminal Justice. He resides in Locust Grove with his wife and their four children.

