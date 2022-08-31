My Valley Pass Brings the Community Together with Weekend Events in the San Fernando Valley
History, artisans, comedy and movies—My Valley Pass, the San Fernando Valley’s #1 Visitors’ Guide, is at it again with an impressive event lineup for September.CHATSWORTH, CA, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh from partnering up with the Valley Relics Museum and Westfield Topanga for a successful four-day 818 Day celebration in August, My Valley Pass, the San Fernando Valley’s #1 Visitors’ Guide, brings the San Fernando community together once again with an amazing lineup of weekend events for the month of September. Get ready to mark your calendars!
Their September events kick off with Back to The Valley, a Back to the Future movie screening experience with live music, movie cars on display, and a Café 80’s Food Court. On September 3rd from 6pm to 10pm, the Van Nuys Civic Center transforms into Hill Valley for this special movie screening. Doors open at 6pm with the movie starting at 8pm. Live performances include The Flux Capacitors, Viva La Bamba Band, and DJ Jerome. A replica of Back to the Future’s DeLorean will be one of the cars on display. Tickets start at $3.00 for children ages 2 -12, and $5.00 for adults.
On September 10 from 4pm to 9pm, the 1st Annual Valley Artisan Fest will be held at the Chatsworth Metrolink Station, showcasing local artisans in the categories of quilting & fiber arts, music and dance, visual arts, cooking, and beer and wine. Each category is housed at various tents with local masters/experts of each field as hosts. This FREE community event includes hands-on demonstrations and interactive exhibits from artists, local performing art schools, and businesses throughout this event. It is an opportunity for the community to explore different workshops as well as meet local artisans, organizations, and businesses like NP Clayworks, Scented Wishes, and Without Limit Designs, a Kidpreneur venture..
The fun does not stop there. September 16 from 7pm to 10pm is the return of the Rooftop Comedy at the Galleria, featuring a lineup of talented comedians to bring on the funny: Fritz Coleman (NBC, The Tonight Show) Paul Moomjean (Dry Bar Comedy, Nickelodeon), Maxi Witrak (Hulu, The Improv), Brian Kiley (Conan, Ellen), and Luz Pazos (HBO, NBC). This event held at the Sherman Oaks Galleria, will kick off with live music by DJ Jerome. Frida Mexican Cuisine will provide food and cocktails during the show. General admission tickets are $20 with Child admission (ages 3 – 17) at $10 with a purchase of an adult ticket.
Close out the summer with the block party of all block parties: the TOTALLY VALLEY BLOCK PARTY! My Valley Pass, in collaboration with Westfield Fashion Square and San Fernando Valley Eats, brings back the popular community event on Saturday, September 24th from 6pm to 10pm, featuring local food vendors, local valley breweries, outdoor games, giveaways and live DJ entertainment. Admission is free. Proceeds from the beer garden will benefit the Drumstick Dash LA 2022, a Thanksgiving Day event sponsored by the Hope of the Valley.
Movies on the Roof: Halloween Series makes its comeback starting October 14 to October 22 (Fridays and Saturdays ONLY). Screenings will be held at the Westfield Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks from 7pm – 11:45pm. Tickets are available at $5 per person.
“The San Fernando Valley has been my home and my fondest memories are connected to this area. It has been an honor to help bring our community together. Even though many people may never see me, it has been a joy to see the community come together through the work we do. I've always believed that the name we built is more important than the person behind it,” shares My Valley Pass founder Oscar Urrutia on creating these memorable events for the San Fernando Valley Community.
A portion of the proceeds for these events benefit the San Fernando Valley Rose Parade Organization, a non-profit organization geared towards the San Fernando Valley’s participation in the Tournament of Rose in 2025. For tickets and more information on each event, visit myvallepass.com.
