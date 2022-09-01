New 24-Hour Halloween Hard Rock & Heavy Metal Stream from the Hard, Heavy & Hair Show and Pariah Burke
It’s no trick, just a treat: Hard Rock Halloween Radio is serving up hundreds of hours of Halloween-related Hard Rock, Heavy Metal, and Hair Bands.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hard, Heavy & Hair Show with Pariah Burke announces the launch of Hard Rock Halloween Radio, a new 24-hour streaming radio channel of all Halloween-related Hard Rock, Heavy Metal, and Glam (“Hair Band”) music.
“Grab your treat bags or blood bags, don your garlic necklaces, ready your wooden stakes and silver bullets, and make sure your flashlight has extra batteries. Now bang your severed head all night and day to spooky, wicked, vampiric, and ghastly Hard Rock, Heavy Metal, and Hair Bands,” says creator and host of the weekly syndicated radio show that spawned the new station, Pariah Burke.
On Hard Rock Halloween Radio, which streams free on all platforms from https://RockHalloween.com , listeners will hear more than 600 Halloween-related songs from Hard Rock and mainstream Metal artists of the 70s, 80s, 90s, 2000s, 20-teens, and today. Old stand-bys from Alice Cooper, Type-O Negative, Rob Zombie, and Dangerous Toys play on the station, but so do artists many listeners may not immediately remember have songs related to one or more of the traditional themes or creatures of Halloween, including Godsmack, Crazy Lixx, Yngwie J. Malmsteen's Rising Force, and Skillet. The station boasts more than 600 songs from more than 100 artists playing 24-hours a day with hardly a single repeat in any 24-hour period.
“If you love Halloween and heavy Rock N’ Roll,” says Burke, “then Hard Rock Halloween Radio is what you want blasting in the car, at work, at home, and while running… for your life!”
Hard Rock Halloween Radio officially launched September 1, 2022 and streams free to listeners 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, to mobile devices, smart speakers, and computers from https://RockHalloween.com .
From November 15 through January 15, Hard Rock Halloween Radio will temporarily switch formats to become Heavy Christmas Radio, playing a similar mix of Christmas-, Hannukah-, New Year’s-, and general holiday season-themed Hard Rock, mainstream Heavy Metal, and Glam songs before returning to the year-round Halloween format in mid-January.
Heard weekly on FM, AM, and Internet Radio stations on 5 continents, and streaming from https://PariahRocks.com, the Hard, Heavy & Hair Show with Pariah Burke is a syndicated 2-hour radio show that plays the greatest hits, deepest cuts, and rarest hair from Hard Rock, Heavy Metal, and Hair Band artists from the 70s through the newest releases. Show host and executive producer Pariah Burke is the show’s on-air talent, as well as the primary interviewer of musicians ranging from 80s Rock megastars to up-and-coming new musicians. The show is often described as House of Hair meets Sirius XM Octane with a dash of Howard Stern and a splash of Eddie Trunk.
