ECJD Judge Chase investiture set for Sept. 1

The investiture of East Central Judicial District Judge Nicholas Chase will be held Sept. 21 at the Cass County Courthouse in Fargo. The event will begin at 3 p.m. in Courtroom 301. A reception will follow.
Download the investiture invitation.
