Derby Barracks / Violation of court ordered conditions / Leaving the scene of a crash

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5003782

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                        

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 08/25/2022 @ approximately 1616 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 55 Shattuck Hill Road in the Town of Derby

VIOLATION:

1.           Violation of court ordered conditions

2.           Leaving the scene of a crash

 

ACCUSED: Jedd Willey                                              

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

 

VICTIM: Stephen Poulin

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a two-motor vehicle crash in the parking lot of Kinney Drugs located at the above listed address. Shortly after it was reported one of the operators involved in the crash had fled from the scene. Through further investigation it became known the operator of the vehicle that fled the scene was identified as Jedd Willey. It was also learned that Willey had purchased an alcoholic beverage while at the Kinney Drugs which was a violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Willey’s attorney was provided a citation for Willey to appear in the Orleans County Court – CRIMINAL DIVISION on 09/20/2022. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/20/2022           

COURT: Orleans County Court – CRIMINAL DIVISION

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

