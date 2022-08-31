General Services Announces BPW Approval for Lease for New Headquarters for the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation

August 31, 2022

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) announced the Board of Public Works’ (BPW) approval for a new leased headquarters for the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation (SDAT) in the Baltimore Central Business District. This is the first lease to be approved as a part of the overall effort to move 12 state agencies out of the State Center campus.

“DGS is excited about the approval of SDAT’s lease, as this move will be greatly beneficial for Baltimore’s central business district,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “As we continue to move forward with the governor’s plan to reposition our state buildings in Baltimore, it is my hope that this project will inspire others to participate in the revitalization and transformation of Baltimore’s central business district.”

The BPW approved a lease for 47,391 square feet at 700 E. Pratt Street in Baltimore City to house the agency’s 208 employees. This new location in the heart of the Central Business District will provide state employees with modern and efficient workspace as well as access to enhanced on-site and outdoor amenities including a fitness center, restaurants, and other retail options. DGS negotiated a rental abatement for the first year of the new lease term, representing savings to taxpayers in the amount of $1,161,079.

“SDAT is excited to be relocating our State Center office personnel to Baltimore’s Central Business District, and we are proud to be part of downtown’s revitalization efforts,” said SDAT Director Michael Higgs. “This move will not only provide our employees with upgraded work conditions, but most importantly it will allow the department to provide more streamlined service to customers who use our in-person filing services.”

This lease approval supports Governor Hogan’s April 2021 announcement to positively impact the Central Business District through the relocation of more than 3,000 state employees, as well as helps to move the State Center Campus another step forward to redevelopment.

