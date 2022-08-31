Sri Lankan Tamil Students Condemn Chinese Ambassador’s Tweet Supporting Sri Lanka & Ignoring Tamil Suffering
We wonder whether Chinese Ambassador's Visit to Hindu Nallur Murugan Temple in Tamil's Traditional Dress as an Acting Performance to Cheat Tamils.”JAFFNA UNIVERSITY, SRI LANKA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a harsh rebuke to Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka's Tweet supporting Sri Lanka at the upcoming UN Human Rights Council Session and ignoring decades of Tamil suffering, Tamil students organized a press conference at the Jaffna University, within twenty four hours of the Tweet and sharply criticized the Ambassador. The Jaffna University Student Union President, Secretary and other student leaders addressed a packed Press Conference.
— Jaffna University Student Union
They urged the Chinese Ambassador to withdraw the statement and support Tamil’s call to refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for committing Atrocity Crimes against Tamils by the Sri Lankan State.
"We are extremely hurt by the irresponsible tweet by the Chinese Ambassador supporting and protecting Sri Lanka at the upcoming UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session in Geneva on accountability for War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity and Genocide committed by the Sri Lankan State against the Tamil people" said the student leaders.
"China is well aware of the suffering Tamils have undergone, including according to UN over 70 thousand Tamils were killed during the last six months of the war, hundreds of Tamil women and girls were sexually assaulted and raped by Sri Lankan security forces and thousands of Tamils, including babies, disappeared. According to UK foreign office over 90 thousand Tamil War Widows are in Tamil areas facing numerous hardships and abuse. There is huge number of military personal stationed in Tamil areas, even after thirteen years have passed since the war ended. Currently, Sri Lankan Government is actively involved in land-grab of Tamil lands to settle Sinhala-Buddhist people to make Tamils a minority in their traditional homeland" continued the students.
"Only hope we have is to seek Justice from UN Human Rights Council by referring Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC). Only yesterday, we joined Tamil MPs, Political Parties, Religious Leaders, Victim Groups, Civil Society, Trade Unions and others to jointly sent a letter to UNHRC to refer Sri Lanka to International criminal court (ICC)."
Link to the Letter: As a Mark of Urgency Several Segments of Tamil Community Unitedly Urge UN to Refer Sri Lanka to Int'l Criminal Court ICC.
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/588451342/as-a-mark-of-urgency-several-segments-of-tamil-community-unitedly-urge-un-to-refer-sri-lanka-to-int-l-criminal-court-icc
"The same day Tamils unitedly sent the letter urging UNHRC to refer Sri Lanka to ICC - Chinese Ambassador is tweeting supporting Sri Lanka at the UNHRC."
"We are extremely hurt and condemn Chinese Ambassadors insensitive tweet to a group of people who have been suffering for decades", continued student leaders.
"We urge Chinese Ambassador to withdraw the content of the tweet and urge him to support our call to refer Sri Lanka to ICC at the upcoming UNHRC session."
"We question Chinese Ambassadors sincerity when he visited Tamil areas and donated assistance to us. We wonder whether his visit to Hindu Nallur Murugan Temple in Tamil's traditional dress as an acting performance to cheat Tamils."
"We expect you to act as a responsible Ambassador and urge you not to fish in our troubled waters and take advantage of our suffering."
"Once again, we Jaffna University Tamil students urge Chinese Ambassador to withdraw the tweet and to support our call to refer Sri Lanka to ICC and not to support Sri Lankan mass killers of Tamils and rape of Tamil women by Sri Lankan Security forces." concluded their statement.
