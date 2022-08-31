The International Arts Foundation is proud to present the “reboot” of the INTERNATIONAL ARTS FEST: NOLA
INTERNATIONAL ARTS FEST: NOLA is a 3-day event designed to spotlight incredible New Orleans musicians among a carefully curated list of global stars.
— International Arts Fest organizer Nolan Baynes
INTERNATIONAL ARTS FEST: NOLA is a global symphony of music that will be curated to celebrate the beauty of art envisioned through the lens of instruments, paint brushes, voices, imagery, and poetry, which represent the culture of New Orleans.
The 3-day event is a platform designed to spotlight incredible New Orleans musicians among a carefully curated list of global stars. The festival will serve as a conduit for New Orleans and select cities with formal “Sister City” agreements.
The goal is to present and celebrate authentic international culture while creating a forum to set a business and economic agenda. The festivities will kick off Friday, September 30th, 2022, at the Orpheum Theater with the IAF: Celebration of Jazz Concert honoring newly appointed Jazz Master Big Chief Donald Harris Jr. Emerging Jazz sensation, Julian Vaughn will also perform.
The festival will shift to Mandeville Wharf, Crescent Park on Saturday, October 1st, and Sunday, October 2nd and will feature the following artists:
African Drum Circle - Congo Square Society
Reggae Icons Steel Pulse (UK)
Reggae Ambassadors Third World (Jamaica)
A carnival experience featuring Trinidadian Soca music stars Bunji Garlin and Nailah Blackman.
US-based Pieces of Dream
Ernie Smith, Jazz/Gospel South African star
Cyril Neville from the iconic Neville Brothers
Marion Meadows
Russell Batiste and Friends (New Orleans)
Alexey Marti/Cuban Musician
New Orleans Brass Bands
Key Elements of the Festival will include:
IAF Nola Celebration of Jazz Concert: New Orleans Jazz Master, Donald Harrison Jr., and Julian Vaughn
Outdoor concert at Mandeville Wharf, Crescent Park: Various Artists
International Art Gallery: A mini village dedicated to selling local & International fine art. The village will also host live panel discussions.
Food and International Wine & Drink Stations: A hodgepodge of kiosks showcasing global cuisines from around the world with a special focus on New Orleans restaurants and chefs.
Pan African business networking and Idea exchange
Social Media Broadcast Booth: This station will embrace technology while allowing fans to interact with music and entertainment products. Social Media broadcast sessions will be afforded to both performers and festival participants.
About International Arts Foundation
International Arts Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to expose the benefits of cultural diversity through education, the arts, performing & visual, and economic development worldwide.
For more information on The International Arts Foundation please visit, https://www.Internationalartsfoundation.com
Tickets are on sale now
For food and craft vendor opportunities please contact International Marketplace producer Nii Badi @ 770-733-5561 or badiworld@aol.com.
