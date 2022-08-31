SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Alerts Investors of Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd., (NYSE DDL) of a Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Them to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is alerting investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd. DDL its U.S. representatives, certain Dingdong directors and officers and the underwriters of the Dingdong's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"), alleging violations of 11, 12 and 15 of the Securities Act, 15 U.S.C. 77k, 77l(a)(2), and 77o.

Dingdong is an on-demand e-commerce company in China. According to the Complaint, the registration statement and prospectus for the Company's IPO misstated and/or omitted facts about the safety and quality of the food it distributes to the market. For example, despite claiming that it applies "stringent quality control across [its] entire supply chain to ensure product quality to [its] users," Dingdong sold food past its sell-by date. Consequently, Dingdong was, in fact, no better at providing or assuring access to "fresh" groceries than the supermarkets, traditional Chinese wet markets, or traditional e-commerce platforms it repeatedly claimed to be displacing. Moreover, the foregoing conduct subjected Dingdong to an increased risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement, all of which, once revealed, were likely to (and did) negatively impact Dingdong's business, operations, and reputation. In fact, as the truth about Dingdong's business and its failure to meet its self-imposed food safety responsibilities reached the market, the value of the Company's shares declined dramatically. When the case was filed, Dingdong's shares traded at $2.51 per ADS, almost 9o% from the $23.50 IPO offering price.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed, and any investor who wished to serve as Lead Plaintiff Deadline must act before the court deadline of October 24, 2022. \

If you purchased Dingdong American Depository Shares ("ADS") pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's IPO on or about June 28, 2021 and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss your options, please click here, or please contact one of our attorneys at 914-722-7234, or via email at investigations@lowey.com.

