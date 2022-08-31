Traliant Announces Rebrand & New Website to Reflect Modern Approach to Compliance Training for the Ever-Changing Workplace

Traliant, an innovator in online compliance training, today announced a new website and brand relaunch to better serve its 8,000 customers and reflect its modern approach to 'taking compliance training from boring to brilliant.'

"As part of our journey to continuously improve and help customers strengthen their ethics and compliance programs, we are delighted to unveil our new brand and website," said John Arendes, Traliant CEO. "Our new brand reflects our mission to reimagine compliance training in ways that inspire ethical behavior, build better workplaces and accelerate progress."

The new website provides a more personalized experience for human resources, legal/compliance, and IT decision-makers to find the information they need and instantly preview courses. Improved navigation lets visitors explore Traliant's course catalog by topic, solution suite, industry, and audience, and get the latest information on compliance developments and requirements and workplace trends.

In addition, there are new online resources, including customer videos, reports, podcasts, webinars, blog posts, and articles. The new design also features an enhanced mobile experience for customers and their employees.

"Our rebranding and website showcase our fresh approach to compliance training and the benefits of tailoring learning experiences that connect employees to their organization's values and culture, enabling new potential and growth," said Jeffrey Frankel, Vice President of Marketing.

To learn more about Traliant and view the new website, visit: http://www.Traliant.com

Traliant partnered with MBLM on the new rebrand and website. Known as the Brand Intimacy Agency, MBLM helps organizations create, build and sustain ultimate brand relationships that drive performance and returns.

About Traliant

Traliant's mission is to transform online compliance training from boring to brilliant. We are helping thousands of organizations foster safe, ethical cultures of respect and inclusion with behavior-based solutions that can be easily customized to their industry, culture, and branding. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant is ranked on Inc.'s 2021 and 2022 list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America, and on Deloitte's 2021 Technology Fast 500. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

