Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Allegations Against Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE)

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / Berger Montague is investigating securities fraud allegations on behalf of investors who purchased the securities Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Ampio" or the "Company") AMPE between December 29, 2020 and August 3, 2022 (the "Class Period").

The action arises out of the Company's misstatements regarding the ability of Ampion, its lead product, to treat individuals with inflammatory conditions including, but not limited to, severe osteoarthritis of the knee ("OAK"). Beginning in 2010 until approximately March 2022, Ampio conducted numerous clinical trials and analyses to determine Ampion's efficacy.

According to a recently filed complaint, Ampio, a pharmaceutical company developing Ampion to treat inflammatory conditions, represented that Ampion had demonstrated statistically significant decrease in pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee.

On May 16, 2022, the Company announced it had formed a special committee to conduct internal investigations focusing on the statistical analysis of Ampio's AP-013 clinical trial and unauthorized provision of Ampion, which had not yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Then, on August 3, 2022, Ampio revealed that "senior staff were aware, at the time of the per-protocol interim analysis in March 2020, that the AP-103 trial did not demonstrate efficacy for Ampion on its co-primary endpoints of pain and function, and that these persons did not fully report the results of the AP-103 trial and the timing of unblinding of data from the AP-103 trial."

