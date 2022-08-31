Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,151 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,386 in the last 365 days.

BigID To Participate in Upcoming Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Scott Casey, COO and CFO of BigID, is scheduled to participate

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, the leader in data discovery and intelligence for privacy, protection, and perspective, today announced that Scott Casey, COO and CFO of BigID, is scheduled to participate in the upcoming Deutsche Bank Technology Conference. The conference will take place at the Encore at Wynn on Wednesday, August 31 and Thursday, September 1, 2022.

About BigID
BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

Media Contact

cindy huynh, BigID, 1 2692131980, comms@bigid.com

SOURCE BigID

You just read:

BigID To Participate in Upcoming Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.