BigID To Participate in Upcoming Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Scott Casey, COO and CFO of BigID, is scheduled to participate

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, the leader in data discovery and intelligence for privacy, protection, and perspective, today announced that Scott Casey, COO and CFO of BigID, is scheduled to participate in the upcoming Deutsche Bank Technology Conference. The conference will take place at the Encore at Wynn on Wednesday, August 31 and Thursday, September 1, 2022.

About BigID

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

Media Contact

cindy huynh, BigID, 1 2692131980, comms@bigid.com

SOURCE BigID