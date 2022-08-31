Submit Release
Former LSU Head Basketball Coach Will Wade's First Interview since leaving Baton Rouge

In March ‘22, LSU parted ways with head basketball coach Will Wade, a decision that has been documented extensively. This came after a great season with the Tigers safely in the NCAA Tournament.

As most would agree, Wade understood NIL years before the law was passed on July '21. In 2018-19, one year after accepting the head coach position at LSU, his team won their first 5 SEC games in a row, the first LSU team to do this since '05 -'06. That year they also claimed two wins over top 5 opponents, Kentucky and Tennessee, the first team to do this since 1980.

Recently launched NIL Podcast, Roster to Riches, tracked him down living in Chattanooga for his first interview since he was fired. He discusses NIL, Collectives, and a few of his thoughts surrounding his time at LSU.

NIL Industry leader Brian Oliver, CEO at Matchpoint Connection said "I think it's safe to say Will understands the game and what it takes to win. Will was ahead of his time on all things NIL, and it will be very interesting to see where he lands a few years from now."

About Roster to Riches Podcast: A podcast produced by Drop Biscuit Studios to discuss NIL's biggest topics from athletes, brands, and collectives. The show features award winning ESPN radio host Matt Mascona, and NIL Expert Jonathan Pixley, VP of Athletic Operations at Matchpoint Connection.

About Matchpoint Connection: MatchPoint Connection is the leader in the NIL industry, providing a two-way marketplace for businesses and talented entertainers and athletes to connect for endorsement deals.

