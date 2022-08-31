ITEC Entertainment Founder and CTO Marc Plogstedt Retires After a Storied 40 Years in Entertainment Technology

ITEC Entertainment, a TAIT Company and industry leader in the creation of Experience Design Solutions, today announced that Founder and CTO Marc Plogstedt is retiring from his operational role effective September 2, 2022. Marc will continue as an engineering advisor to the company.

"Marc's legacy is woven into many of the company's creative and technical projects," said Adam Davis, CEO of the TAIT Group. "He has expertly guided the company he founded with steady growth over 37 years and kept them on the cutting edge in an ever-changing attractions industry. His achievements and leadership will stand firm in this organization for years to come."

Marc Plogstedt began his themed entertainment career with The Walt Disney Company, where he spent nine years as a key member of the Ride and Show Engineering Division responsible for attraction enhancement and rehabilitation, as well as testing and evaluating new ride systems for Disney's Epcot. He went on to help with production, installation, and programming of ride systems for Tokyo Disneyland, followed by new attraction development for Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland in California.

In 1985, Marc founded ITEC Entertainment to develop and provide innovative creative design, ride and show control systems, lighting, special effects, animation, and other technologies to the largest entertainment studios in the world. In his nearly 40 years with ITEC, the company's technology has powered iconic attractions including JAWS, Twister, Terminator 2: 3D, Men in Black, Hogwarts Express, Revenge of the Mummy, and Jurassic World.

"It has been an incredible journey in this truly unique industry that brings joy and happiness to millions of people around the world," said Plogstedt. "There is nothing more rewarding than using cutting-edge technology to create immersive, shared experiences and I look forward to watching ITEC's continued success as a part of the TAIT Group."

ITEC Entertainment - A TAIT Company, is an industry leader of worldwide solutions that ignite the dreams of hundreds of millions of people all over the world. ITEC's culture of performance and innovation pushes the frontiers of themed entertainment design, technology, and project development to new heights. Founded in 1985, ITEC has delivered over 300 of the most successful and comprehensive guest experiences spanning theme parks; real estate development and mixed use; resorts; entertainment centers; rides and shows; cultural attractions; and themed retail. ITEC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida with offices in Los Angeles and Osaka. For more information, visit www.ITEC.com.

