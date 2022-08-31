Generation Esports and Playfly Esports Lead the Expansion of Esports and Curriculum Opportunities for High School Students and Schools

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, MO, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Esports , a worldwide leader for gaming communities, where gamers can connect, compete, and learn together, announced a partnership with Playfly Esports, an industry-leading media and advertising organization that connects brands with esports fans and provides strategic solutions to enhance competitive and scholastic esports at every level. As the industry leader in scholastic esports, spearheaded by the United States’s largest high school esports community, the High School Esports League (HSEL), Generation Esports will operate and service Playfly Esports high school state association partners. The strategic alignment kicks off with support for the Arizona Interscholastic Association (“AIA”), Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (“WIAA”), and Louisiana High School Athletic Association (“LHSAA”).

“Generation Esports helps us to truly deliver a comprehensive scholastic esports solution that includes competition, curriculum and coaching resources,” said Charles O’Donnell, VP of Playfly Esports. “Our business is built on the trust of our partners, by adding GenE’s capabilities & expertise we are able to optimize execution for those active communities and it allows us to scale to more states in a meaningful and, importantly, a sustainable way.”

In addition to being the competitive operator for Playfly Esports high school properties, Generation Esports will provide its innovative and purposeful Gaming Concepts curriculum to all Playfly Esports partners.The STEM.org accredited and peer-reviewed curriculum draws from CTE, ISTE, and SEL standards. Since 2018, schools using Gaming Concepts have reported improved grade point averages for students and attendance increases of up to 10%. With the ability to use Gaming Concepts, Playfly Esports has become the first sports marketing and media company to provide gaming-led curriculum to its partners, continuing its trend as an innovative leader. In addition to its increased focus on high school esports, Playfly Esports continues to operate the largest collegiate league in North America, NACE Starleague. The league supports more than 700 colleges and over 13,000 students, as it advances the competitive experience for student-athletes and provides them with an ideal place to showcase their skills.

“We always believed that video games could empower positive change in schools,” said Generation Esports co-founder and CEO Mason Mullenioux. “Our partnership with Playfly Esports allows us to continue to be able to deliver on that and showcase why video games and esports are fundamentally important in providing the next generation with opportunities in their careers, in the classroom, and in their social life. Education, gaming, and sports have traditionally been treated as three separate paths in schools. We’ve changed that dynamic and it continues to resonate incredibly with overwhelmingly positive results for individuals and schools.”

“Playfly Esports is the pinnacle of esports marketing and we are excited to be able to support them and their partners with the opportunities that we have,” said Jon Bukosky, Chief Commercial Officer at Generation Esports. “It’s a one-of-a-kind experience that is exciting because it fuses the best of traditional sports, esports, and now education into one holistic opportunity.”

Generation Esports and Playfly Esports kick off their relationship this fall with the former fully operating dedicated competitions for Playfly Esports’ state athletic associations, while also supporting their efforts to participate in the Fall and Spring Majors of HSEL. In addition, distribution of the Gaming Concepts curriculum begins immediately to Playfly Esports partners and will continue to expand alongside the curriculum, with eight more courses on the way over the next year.

About Generation Esports

Generation Esports is the home for all gamers to compete, create, and learn together by making it easy for communities of all backgrounds and ages to socialize and connect through video games. Since 2012, Generation Esports has grown to more than 200,000 registered users and over 5,000 partner schools – becoming one of the largest platforms for gamers. Generation Esports owns and operates the Middle School Esports League (MSEL), Military Gaming League (MGL), and High School Esports League (HSEL) – the largest and longest-running competitive gaming organization for high school students in the United States – while powering many others. Beyond competitions, Generation Esports supports educational opportunities as the writer and publisher of Gaming Concepts and supporter of esports labs development at schools around the country. To learn more about Generation Esports, visit https://generationesports.com .

About Playfly Esports

Playfly Esports connects brands to the gaming community with a focus on building industry-leading consumer activations and providing trusted go-to-market strategies for businesses looking to develop larger footprints in a rapidly evolving sector. Additionally, Playfly Esports oversees operations, marketing, and business development for NACE Starleague, North America’s largest collegiate league with nearly 700 colleges and over 13,000 students, as it advances the competitive experience for student-athletes and provides them with an ideal place to showcase their skills. Playfly Esports works with scholastic partners at all levels including colleges & universities, state and local high school districts, athletic and activities associations, departments of education, and parks & recreation in this new endeavor. Visit Playfly Esports online at playflyesports.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook: @PlayflyEsports.







Contact Information:

Jonathan Schrader

Vice President of Growth