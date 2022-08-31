Young Leader is Calling for Members of Her Generation to Become Community Leaders
Destiny Carter, 17, leads by example as Director of Events for Unlimited Possibilities For All Disabilities organizationCOLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Destiny Carter, the 17-year-old Director of Events for Unlimited Possibilities For All Disabilities (UPFAD), is calling for fellow members of her generation to assume leadership positions in the community.
“We are the generation of today, we understand technology and how to use that to our advantage for the good,” said Carter, who in the future will assume the mantle of CEO of UPFAD. “It’s important to put youth in leadership now and don’t wait because we have skill sets that will quickly help organizations to grow that are making a difference in communities.”
UPFAD is a social enterprise LLC that encourages entrepreneurialism for seniors, veterans, adults and children with disabilities to showcase their talents by creating festivals, talent showcases, live, drive-in, drive-thru, virtual events; information resources and vendor opportunities to bring community awareness of the talents and abilities of those with special needs. UPFAD also creates educational programs, books, CDs, and audio recordings to encourage disabilities acceptance.
Destiny Carter is herself an example of what youth leadership can do. As UPFAD’s director of events, she is responsible for all of the logistics of the All Disabilities Festival, a signature event for UPFAD.
UPFAD was founded on the philosophy that everyone should have the opportunity to pursue their dreams, regardless of their abilities.
“I believe that by becoming the CEO of UPFAD, I will create opportunities for families with special needs,” Carter said.
In addition to her responsibilities with UPFAD, Carter is a graduate of Leadership Columbus The Central Ohio Leadership Academy (COLA), a high-impact, year-round leadership development experience designed for rising high school junior and senior student leaders throughout central Ohio. The objective of COLA is to create life-changing experiences for the community’s young leaders, develop their leadership skills, and enable them to work with others, lead with purpose and make positive changes in their schools and communities.
Each COLA class is made up of no more than 50 students representing urban, suburban and rural districts, as well as public, private and charter schools. Ideal participants are students who have applied or are applying, effective leadership skills in their schools or communities. These are students who would benefit from engaging with like-minded peers and spending time developing their sense of self.
For more information about UPFAD and opportunities to participate in the organization, visit UPFAD.org.
