At 4.2% CAGR, Global Biocides Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 9914 million By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI
Global Biocides Market was estimated at USD 7419 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 9914 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% between 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Biocides Market: Overview
The use of these substances has increased in recent years due to their properties of disinfection, prevention and destruction of the microorganisms like viruses, fungi and bacteria. Biocides are available in synthetic format or in their natural form. They can be called natural or synthetic on the basis of the raw material which is used in their manufacturing. Increasing awareness about cleanliness and increased awareness of self-hygiene will lead the market growth in the coming years. These are the factors that shall be helpful in the growth of the market during the forecast period. Increasing cases of allergies associated with the dust accumulation on various substances have increased the demand for the biocides market and it shall provide better opportunities for growth in the coming years.
During the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic many industries had a negative effect on their growth period the market of textiles, foods and beverages and paint what also affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The use of paints in the automotive industries and construction industries was also affected due to the restricted supply chains and restrictions on movement.
Biocides Market: Growth Drivers
Increased awareness about health, as well as hygiene, is expected to drive market growth in the coming years. Increased demand for disinfectants in the health care industry will provide better opportunities for the growth of the market in the coming years. The constant development of various economies across the globe has supported the manufacturers in the research and development activities to provide advanced technologies in the manufacturing of these chemicals.
In order to sterilize the health care facilities and to maintain proper hygiene in these facilities the demand for biocides will continue to grow in the coming year. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the importance of sterilization and hygiene. These products are used in sterilizing various surgical instruments surfaces, fixtures as well as tools used for various purposes. As the use of these products restrains the growth of the microorganisms the demand for them is expected to grow. It is used in the form of reservations in the wood as well as the leather industry.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Biocides market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.2% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Biocides market size was valued at around USD 7419 million in 2021 and is projected to reach around USD 9914 million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The use of biocides in power plants has grown to a great extent and it shall provide good opportunities for growth in the coming years.
D)Indonesians like China, Brazil, Indonesia, India, and many other nations there has been a significant growth of population in the recent years period increase in the population is expected to drive the market for biocides in the coming years
E) Increased requirements for authorization will also hamper the launch of new products in the market.
Regional Landscape
The Asia Pacific region has dominated the market in the past with a share of about 36% in terms of revenue and it is expected to grow well during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region has many end-user industries due to which the demand for biocides will grow in the coming years.
Maximum consumption of the biocides will be in the water treatment industry. Most of these products shall be used in water treatment and for the manufacturing of various cleaning products. Growing demand for disinfectant products shall increase the use of biocides in the industry. The demand for cleaning products will continue to grow in China as a large number of freshwater fishes are produced in China. This business is expected to provide major opportunities for the growth of the market in this region. Apart from the growth of the biocides market in the Asia Pacific region this market is also expected to grow in the North American region.
The Biocides Market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Halogen Compounds
Metallic Compounds
Phenolic
Nitrogen
Organosulfur
Organic acids
Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
Glutaraldehyde
By Application
Water Treatment
Food and Beverage
Personal care
Wood Preservation
Paints and coatings
Plastics
Pulp and Paper
HVAC
Boilers
Oil and Gas
Fuels
Cleaning Products
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
