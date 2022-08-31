Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,150 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,340 in the last 365 days.

Ingles Day at N.C. Mountain State Fair offers free gate admission

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31, 2022

CONTACT: Sean McKeon, general manager
N.C. Mountain State Fair
828-687-1414

Ingles Day at N.C. Mountain State Fair offers free gate admission

Canned goods collected benefit MANNA FoodBank

 

FLETCHER – Visitors of the 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair can earn free admission in exchange for five cans of Laura Lynn brand foods on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The Laura Lynn brand can be found at more than 200 locations of Ingles Markets.

MANNA FoodBank, which has seen an uptick in demand, will use the collected food to feed people in the 16 Western-most counties of North Carolina.

“The free admission makes Ingles Day one of the highest attendance days at the fair each year,” said fair general manager Sean McKeon. “We know it’s a vital way to help MANNA, which now serves an average of 109,000 people each month. We couldn’t do that without the support of fairgoers and our partners at Ingles Markets.”

That current monthly average reflects an ongoing increase in people seeking a helping hand in western North Carolina. It is 68 percent more than MANNA FoodBank’s pre-pandemic monthly average for people served.

“MANNA is deeply grateful for our partnership with Ingles Markets and the Mountain State Fair for this annual action to support food security for thousands of people across Western North Carolina,” said MANNA FoodBank chief executive officer Claire Neal. “With food chain supply challenges still affecting our daily work, this food drive is more important than ever for us to keep our shelves, and our partners’ shelves, stocked with stable goods for our neighbors.”

As a sign of how important the day is for the food bank, MANNA plans to have close to 40 volunteers on hand. The record for Ingles Day is 22,000 pounds of food collected in 2019.

"Ingles, MANNA and the Mountain State Fair have a long tradition of helping those in need," said Melissa Leavell, advertising director for Ingles Markets. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with MANNA FoodBank and the tradition of Ingles Day at the Mountain State Fair. For over 20 years this special day is a way to enjoy this incredible fair and help those who need it right here at home."

-bhh-5

 

 

You just read:

Ingles Day at N.C. Mountain State Fair offers free gate admission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.