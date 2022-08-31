Exlites Holdings International Inc. (EXHI) Announces Joint Venture with JAN Capital Inc.
This Joint Venture between EXHI and Jan Capital is for the Expansion of Electric Vehicle Range Extender
Exlites Holdings International Inc. (OTC PINK:EXHI)TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exlites Holdings International Inc. (OTC PINK: EXHI), a company focused on innovative consumer products, today announced its joint venture with JAN Capital Inc. for an investment for expansion in an electric vehicle range extender. Exlites Holdings International Inc. has licensed technology of an electric vehicle range extender that is currently in final testing on an electric vehicle.
“We chose Jan Capital Inc. because of their partnership approach and our alignment on strategy for growth. Jan Capital Inc. Co-Presidents Malik Zaire and Te’von Coney are great competitors and businessmen. They are former college athletes from The University of Notre Dame and are fiercely competitive in business. They are hungry and looking to expand in the business world. Starting where they are today and at their ages the sky is the limit and we are proud to forge a long term partnership. We are looking forward to advancing our technology and opportunity with Jan Capital Inc.” said Mark Julian, President of Exlites Holdings International Inc.
“We love the high technology industry and are drawn to this partnership due to the strength of the technology and innovation. We invest in what we believe to be the most exciting and rewarding space of the private equity market, where an entrepreneurial mindset at all levels drives superior performance. We are excited to be part of this industry and our ability to bring more partnerships, distributions, and products to the joint venture.” stated Malik Zaire Co- President at Jan Capital Inc.
Te’von Coney, Co-President of Jan Capital Inc said, "We are excited to begin this partnership and accelerate growth into new markets while broadening our capabilities and service offerings to better provide to our expanding base."
For more information on the electric vehicle range extender – https://www.exlites.us/optin1660150107024
About Exlites Holdings International Inc. (www.exlitesholdings.us)
Exlites Holdings International Inc. (OTC PINK: EXHI)
EXHI is a publicly traded company listed on the OTC markets. The company’s objective is to expand its client base both medical and consumer products, to generate a growing market, and expand our current product offerings. The company has experience in several facets from manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and relationships. Within the medical space, the company has proprietary, patented, and patent-pending products, utilizing distribution which they are in the process of maximizing. The company manufactures, distributes, and bills medical products. The company has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, innovation and creativity, joint ventures, consumer healthcare goods, and growing and scaling companies for profits and divestiture.
About Jan Capital Inc. it is a private equity company that was founded by Te’von Coney and Malik Zaire former University of Notre Dame athletes. Jan Capital Inc. is a progressive private (non public) company that seeks investment and partnerships in green energy, real estate, cutting edge technology, and consumer products for weekend athletes.
Jan Capital Inc is actively seeking new opportunities and partnerships. If you have something you would like to have Jan Capital Inc. explore and partner with reach out to - www.jancapitalinc.com
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by EXHI. The public filings, if any, of Exlites Holdings International Inc. (OTC Pink: EXHI) may be accessed at www.otcmarkets.com. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. EXHI cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, EXHI does not undertake, and EXHI specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events, or circumstances after the date of such statement.
Investor Relations
Exlites Holdings International, Inc.
813-321-9551
info@exlitesholdings.us