Tentho, the second fastest growing company in South Florida

Tentho, a membership-based financial firm for the modern business owner, has landed the number two spot on the Fast-50 South Florida Business Journal.
This honor is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to helping our fearless members with their small business finance needs.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tentho, a nationwide, membership-based financial firm for the modern business owner headquartered in Miami, has landed the number two spot on the Fast-50 South Florida Business Journal list for companies under $25 million in revenue.
This honorary recognition celebrates Tentho’s focus on delivering world-class financial services to its members as the recommended accounting firm for small business accounting needs of South Florida and beyond.
“We are thrilled to be recognized as the second fastest growing company in South Florida. This honor is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to helping our fearless members with their small business finance needs. We are committed to helping businesses grow and reach their full potential, and we look forward to continuing to serve the South Florida community,” said Giuseppe Garcia-Salamone, Co-Founder of Tentho.
Tentho was born based on the core belief of its Co-Founders, that world-class financial knowledge and accounting services should be accessible to the small and mid-size business owners of America, at an affordable price. Tentho’s cutting-edge membership model provides business owners with access to a wide range of financial services such as accounting and bookkeeping, strategy and advisory services, CFO services, tax preparation, tax planning, payroll services, accounts receivable services, accounts payables services, and sales tax services, all under one roof. This comprehensive approach has helped Tentho’s members save time and money, while also providing them with the peace of mind that comes with knowing their finances are in good hands.
The Tentho Difference
What separated Tentho from its competition is its approach to member services. “Everything we do is with the intent of helping our members succeed. Because of that, our core focus is on getting to know the individual challenges our members face with running their businesses and growing their leadership profiles. As a leading online accounting firm, we aim to not only support and educate our members on business growth planning and accounting best practices but also to motivate and inspire them to keep going”, stated Helen Braswell Kakouris, Co-Founder of Tentho.
The focus on member services has helped Tentho earn a 97% satisfaction rating on Google. As the second fastest-growing company of 2022 in South Florida, Tentho is committed to continuing to add additional value to its memberships. Tentho plans to do so by strengthening its service offerings and providing complementary resources that enrich the entrepreneurial journey for its members.
If you are a small business owner in South Florida, we invite you to join the Tentho community and experience the difference that membership-based financial services can make.
Who We Are:
Tentho is leading the future of accounting. Headquartered in Miami, Tentho provides membership-based financial services for modern business owners. Our mission is to prepare our members for take-off, into the next stage of their business. We do so by providing accounting/bookkeeping, controller services, CFO services, tax, and payroll services.
