EGYPT, August 30 - Citations are generated automatically from bibliographic data as a convenience, and may not be complete or accurate.

Chicago citation style: Egypt: Parliament Reviews Draft Laws Penalizing Forced Marriage of Minors and Practice of Black Magic . 2022. Web Page. https://www.loc.gov/item/global-legal-monitor/2022-08-30/egypt-parliament-reviews-draft-laws-penalizing-forced-marriage-of-minors-and-practice-of-black-magic/.

APA citation style: (2022) Egypt: Parliament Reviews Draft Laws Penalizing Forced Marriage of Minors and Practice of Black Magic . [Web Page] Retrieved from the Library of Congress, https://www.loc.gov/item/global-legal-monitor/2022-08-30/egypt-parliament-reviews-draft-laws-penalizing-forced-marriage-of-minors-and-practice-of-black-magic/.