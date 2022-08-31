Gov. Spencer J. Cox appoints Alex Goble to serve as Sixth District Juvenile Court judge

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 31, 2022) – Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox nominated Alex Goble to serve as a judge in the Sixth District Juvenile Court.

This is a new judicial position created during the 2022 General Legislative Session. The governor’s nominations are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“I’m pleased to appoint Alex Goble to this position of trust in our community,” Gov. Cox said. “His intelligence and experience will serve him well during his tenure on the Sixth District Juvenile Court.”

Since 2019, Goble has worked as a prosecutor in the San Juan County Attorney’s Office where he has prosecuted felonies, misdemeanors and juvenile offenses in the Seventh District Court, Seventh District Juvenile Court and San Juan County Justice Court. Prior to that, he spent seven years in the Utah Attorney General’s Office representing the Division of Child and Family Services in child welfare, abuse, neglect, and dependency proceedings as well as prosecuting insurance fraud, property and casualty fraud, health care benefits fraud, communications fraud, identity fraud, racketeering, and fiduciary fraud. He also worked as a prosecutor for Salt Lake City as well as the contracted city attorney for Monticello City.

“I express my sincere gratitude to Gov. Cox for his trust in me to further serve the families and people of Utah, and to do so in the same communities in which I was raised,” Goble said. “I am humbled to be appointed as a Sixth District Juvenile Court judge, and if confirmed, I will serve through fair, respectful, and impartial application of the law.”

Goble earned his law degree from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law, where he won Traynor Moot Court Competition, Most Outstanding Speaker Award. He also graduated magna cum laude with bachelor’s degree in international business from Westminster College.

Download a copy of this press release here.

