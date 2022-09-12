Big Bolt, LLC Acquires Delta Secondary, LLC
Big Bolt, LLC
- Big Bolt expands its presence in the strategic secondary services growth category.BLOOMINGDALE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Bolt, LLC (“Big Bolt”), one of the largest specialty fastener manufacturers in the US, announced it has acquired Delta Secondary, LLC (“Delta”), an Illinois-based manufacturer of fasteners and provider of secondary services.
Delta is a leading regional supplier of a broad array of fastener solutions for a variety of industrial segments. Headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois, Delta provides fast-turn manufacturing and key secondary services such as cut, chamfer, drilling, tapping, turning, milling, slotting, grooving and thread cutting. Delta’s products are supported by distributors nationwide.
Big Bolt is investing in Delta’s operations to create capacity to handle future growth. In addition, Delta’s team brings significant fastener manufacturing experience and capabilities which enables both organizations to optimize operations resulting in additional speed to service the industry.
“Delta is a great fit—commercially, operationally and culturally—and a valuable extension to Big Bolt’s existing operation,” said Tom Moore, Chief Executive Officer of Big Bolt. “This acquisition allows us to expand our manufacturing capabilities in a strategic area to better meet customer demand.”
Following the acquisition, the Delta team and its base of operations will remain in Bensenville, Illinois. The acquisition was effective on July 29, 2022.
Tom Moore
BIG BOLT LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn