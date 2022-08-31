Magnesium Alloys Market is expected to Reach USD 2,007,247.90 Thousand by 2029, Future Trends, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Revenue Analysis and Application Overview

The growing use of magnesium alloys in the automotive industry is key because that will drive the global magnesium alloys market further

These global magnesium alloys are primarily used in the automotive & transportation, gearbox, front end, I.P. beams, steering column and driver's airbag housings, steering wheels, seat frames, and fuel tank covers. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Global magnesium alloys market is expected to reach the value of USD 2,007,247.90 thousand by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Magnesium Alloys market Overview:

The growing use of magnesium alloys in the automotive industry is expected to drive the market growth and the demand for the global magnesium alloys market. However, the main obstacles to this market's expansion are price uncertainty for magnesium and problems with weldability and corrosion resistance.

Magnesium is the lightest structural material with a density of 1.74 g/cm, and alloying magnesium with metal increases the hardness, cast-ability, and strength while having a negligible effect on viscosity. Aluminum is mostly used as an alloying metal with magnesium. Magnesium Alloys have properties such as lightweight, thermal conductivity, strength, durability, corrosion resistance, and high-temperature creep.

The global magnesium alloys market competitive landscape provides details of the competitor. Components included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, Europe presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width, and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' global magnesium alloys market focus.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Some of the major players operating in the Magnesium Alloys market are:

Luxfer MEL Technologies,

Shandong Feixian County Yinguang Magnesium Industry Co. Ltd.,

regal-mg, U.S.

Magnesium LLC,

Namoalloy,

Dead sea Magnesium,

DSM,

Amacor,

Dynacast,

RIMA INDUSTRIAL,

Mag Specialties Inc.,

MAGONTEC Limited,

Nanjing Yunhai Special Metal

Recent Developments

In November 2019, Hyundai Motor invested USD 1.55 billion in its new Indonesia Car Plant. The production in its new car plant started in late 2021

In 2016, The Magmaris magnesium scaffold was launched by Biotronik, and it is now the world's first clinically proven magnesium-based resorbable scaffold to obtain a C.E. mark.

It is a cardiovascular stent that resorbs over time. This bespoke new technology was launched following a decade-long research program in which SynergMag 410, a magnesium alloy system, was created as the critical backbone to Biotronik's Magmaris scaffold

Key Highlights of the Industry Report:

Assessment of all opportunities and risk in the magnesium alloys Market

Conclusive study about the growth of the market for forthcoming years

In-depth understanding of market-particular drivers, constraints

A complete picture of the competitive scenario of the magnesium alloys Market is depicted by this report.

It provides historical and forecasts revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to main geographies and their countries

It also provides a complete assessment of the future market and the changing market scenario.

Current and predictable size of the magnesium alloys Market from the perspective of both value and volume.

Key Market Segmentation:-

Product

Cast alloy

Wrought alloy

Application

Automotive & transportation

Aerospace & defense

Electronics

Power tools

Others

Regional Analysis/Insights

The global magnesium alloys market is analyzed, and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, and application, as referenced above.

On the basis of geography, the global magnesium alloys market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is segmented into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands and Rest of Europe. Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel and Rest of the Middle East and Africa..

In 2022, the Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global magnesium alloys market due to increasing applications of the material in the aerospace and defense industries.

Drivers:- Magnesium Alloys Market

The growth in the use of magnesium alloys in the automotive industry

The growing use of magnesium alloys in the automotive industry is key because that will drive the global magnesium alloys market further. The market is driven by the increasing manufacturing of engineering components for weight reduction without compromising vehicles' overall strength and the growing demand for vibration damping capacity. Moreover, magnesium alloys offer strength, light weight, durability, thermal conductivity, high-temperature creep, and corrosion resistance to the vehicle. As a result, the demand for magnesium alloys is expected to grow substantially owing to these characteristics.

Rise in popularity of magnesium alloys in artificial human implants and medical devices

The rising popularity of magnesium alloy in artificial human implants and increasing applications of the material in medical devices are likely to propel the industry's growth. Medical device and implant producers mostly use magnesium Alloy due to its low density. Magnesium alloys are used in the manufacturing of portable medical equipment, and wheelchairs due to their lightweight property.

Looking after these advantages, various medical implants and device manufacturers have started using magnesium alloys as an important material in their productions.

Increase in applications of the material in aerospace and defense industries

The increasing demand for lightweight components in the Aerospace & Defense sector is a key driver of the magnesium alloys market . Magnesium alloys are used in manufacturing helicopter transmission casings, aircraft engines, gearbox casings, turbine engines, jet engine fan frames, spacecraft, and missiles. Thus, increasing spending on the defense sector and demand for new commercial aircraft are anticipated to remain key growth-driving factors for the global magnesium alloys market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

