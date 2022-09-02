National Nutrition Announces New Collaboration with SUKU Vitamins
National Nutrition dot CA is excited to announce its recent partnership with SUKU Vitamins, a Naturopathic formulated Canadian gummy vitamin companyORILLIA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitamins That Are Fun To Take – National Nutrition dot CA is a leading natural health food retailer and is excited to announce its recent partnership with SUKU Vitamins, a Naturopathic formulated Canadian gummy vitamin company.
Shop SUKU Vitamins Full Range At National Nutrition
National Nutrition has added the full range of SUKU gummy vitamins for their customers to shop and enjoy. Being one of the only sugar-free gummy vitamins available, these are healthy and fun to take. Many enjoy Appely Ever After which provides a dose of Apple Cider Vinegar or their Luscious hair combo which supports healthy hair, skin and nails.
Clean, Researched and Made in Canada
SUKU Vitamins was founded in Toronto, Ontario by Ju Young Yoo, while studying Naturopathic Medicine, who was looking for natural solutions for clear skin. Today, SUKU Vitamins still values rigorous research and development by partnering with leading nutritionists and naturopathic doctors. Additionally, SUKU Vitamins are made in Canada, with all products being tested at different stages throughout the manufacturing process.
SUKU developed the first sugar-free gummies. Consumers love SUKU Vitamins. They taste great and are sugar-free, free from sugar alcohols and contain no artificial colours or flavours.
SUKU Vitamins’ CEO, Ju Young Yoo says: “This partnership with National Nutrition is very exciting because we can now help all of their health-minded customers across Canada. National Nutrition is also a health food store that cares about natural health education as much as we do, so this is a match made in heaven.”
SUKU Vitamins Provide the Best of Both Worlds
Darren Firth, National Nutrition’s CEO says: “We are happy to provide effective, healthy gummy vitamins that are not only vegan but fully sugar-free. Most gummies vitamins are neither of these things, so partnering with SUKU was a no-brainer.”
He continues: “It’s not often that you come across a supplement brand that creates products that are rooted in science and are fun to take. With SUKU Vitamins, our customers will get the best of both worlds, with efficacious, clean products that they really enjoy taking.”
National Nutrition’s full selection of SUKU Vitamins can be viewed in their dedicated department SUKU Vitamin supplements.
