Press Releases

08/31/2022

Governor Lamont Announces Application Period for 2022-2023 Winter Season of the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program Begins on September 1

Program Helps Residents With Costs of Home Heating Bills

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the application period for the 2022-2023 winter season of the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) will begin on September 1, 2022. The program helps Connecticut residents – including both homeowners and renters – with the costs associated with heating their homes.

Basic benefits toward heating bills are around $400 for the season but can be significantly higher depending on the household’s income and number of family members. Benefits are available for households with incomes up to 60% of the state median income, which equates to roughly $76,400 for a family of four. These benefits are usually paid directly to the utility company or fuel supplier. Households that heat with deliverable fuels like oil or propane may be eligible for multiple free tank fills.

There are several ways to apply:

Applications for the 2022-2023 winter season must be received by May 31, 2023. Additional information can be obtained by visiting ct.gov/heatinghelp or calling 2-1-1.

“Here in Connecticut, we have many available services to protect vulnerable households from the cold each year, including safeguarding those who have fallen behind on their utility heating bills to avoid the risk of a shutoff,” Governor Lamont said. “I urge residents who may need assistance to consider applying for this program to get them through the winter months.”

CEAP is administered by the Connecticut Department of Social Services. It is funded by the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

“With so many avenues to apply for home heating assistance, we want vulnerable Connecticut residents to know that as we head into the upcoming winter season, there are resources available to them to help get through the winter,” Department of Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford said. “We encourage everyone to visit ct.gov/heatinghelp or call 2-1-1 to get more information.”