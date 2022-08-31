Yardstick Management Announces Executive Leadership Institute Focused On Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yardstick Management, America’s leading Black-Owned management consulting firm, announced the third retreat of Yardstick Management Institute, a special edition leadership program designed for executive decision-makers. Yardstick will host this event on the heels of the success of their past two Institutes which took place in January and July of 2022. Expanding on the previous events and entitled People, Purpose, and Productivity: Redesigning Workplaces and Investing in Sustainability, the Institute will take place on November 2nd-5th, 2022. During this four-day immersive retreat, a select cohort of the nation's top executive leaders will gather at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis in the Caribbean to explore the connections between leadership and the power of vulnerability.
The Yardstick Management Institute team has curated an Executive Leadership Retreat that is enlightening, restorative, and welcomes diversity of thought and being. Speakers and attendees will delve deep into critical business priority areas, such as crisis management, sustainability, workforce issues, wealth creation, technological innovation, and diversity, equity, and inclusion. Throughout the retreat, attendees will also have time to embrace a tropical state of mind by exploring the island and relaxing in the island breeze. Registration through the Yardstick Management website closes on September 30th, 2022.
This event is presented by Indeed and sponsored by PNC. The company has recently opened up sponsorship opportunities to organizations interested in investing in its rapid growth while receiving brand visibility in an inclusive global space.
Yardstick Management is honored to announce Bracken Darrell, President & Chief Executive Officer at Logitech will be a keynote speaker at the institute highlighting Logitech's Commitment to Climate Solutions: Reflecting on The Past and Working Towards a Better Future. The Institute will also host DoorDash’s Chief Marketing Officer, Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, who will speak on Creating Access for Dashers, Merchants & Consumers During Challenging Macroeconomic Times.
Additional speakers leading sessions and discussions include:
Carole L. Brown, Head of Asset Management Group at The PNC Financial Services Group
Fred Goff, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Jobcase
General Tom Seamands, Former General of U.S. Army and Senior Principal at McChrystal Group
Ernest Adams, Co-Owner & Principal at Hustle with Heart LLC
Kerry C. Duggan, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at SustainabiliD
Benjamin Coleman, Head of Global Security Protective Services, Leadership Support at Meta
Misty Gaither, Senior Director & Global Head of DI&B at Indeed
Attendees from the previous Institutes have positive reflections on their experience at the Leadership & Vulnerability leadership retreat:
“This is an opportunity to diversify your network. You will walk away with lifelong relationships and learnings that you can put away in your back pocket.”
-Christina Shareef, Head of DIB & Emerging Talent at Reddit, Inc.
“I’m really excited to be able to go back and share a lot of learnings and conversations that we’ve had in these rooms with my larger team. I’m looking forward to the next Yardstick Management Institute because I think it’s going to be really impactful for a larger group.”
-Jamal Wilson, VP of Product at Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc.
“The experience has been really insightful and also challenged my own thinking and opportunities. I have to go back to my organization and my leadership to talk about how we think through various initiatives and programs we are doing.”
-Naphtali Bryant, Director, Human Resources Business Partner at Netflix
Attendees will also see and hear from the Yardstick Management team - Slma Shelbayah, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer on Crisis Management, and Dr. Ebbie Parsons, III, Founder and Managing Partner with opening remarks. Kelley L. Carter, two-time Emmy award-winning Journalist and Sr. Entertainment Reporter at ESPN, will be the Master of Ceremonies.
“I am super thrilled to announce this special edition of the Yardstick Management Institute focused on an intimate group of C-suite executives,” said Dr. Ebbie Parsons III, Founder of Yardstick Management. “We are meeting the demand by creating our third retreat just this past year, curating more diverse leadership rooms for a one-of-a-kind attendee and speaker experience. We intentionally continue to focus on our mission, keeping in mind, Purpose, People and Productivity, with leadership and vulnerability at the root of it all”
Yardstick is thrilled to continue the Yardstick Management Institute into next year as the consulting and executive search business continue to grow in success. In 2021 alone, the management consulting firm increased revenue by 166%, grew its employee base by 42%, and impacted over 2,600,000 employees across global corporate, non-profit and educational organizations including Amazon, Facebook, LinkedIn, Netflix, MIT, Orangetheory, PLBY Group Inc., Davita Kidney Care, Whirlpool, Roark Capital, and more. More information regarding the institute, registration and sponsorship can be found on the website.
ABOUT YARDSTICK MANAGEMENT
Established in 2012, Yardstick Management is America's leading Black-Owned management consulting firm, providing organizational strategy, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging support, and executive search expertise at the world’s most recognizable companies. Our comprehensive services help organizations transform their culture as well as attract and retain the most senior-level diverse executives to their C-Suites and boards. Named in Inc.’s 2021 Best in Business list and Georgia Business Journal’s Best Business Consulting firm, Yardstick Management has a proven track record of successful transformation and is trusted by the largest companies in the world.
Ebbie Parsons
ABOUT YARDSTICK MANAGEMENT
Established in 2012, Yardstick Management is America's leading Black-Owned management consulting firm, providing organizational strategy, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging support, and executive search expertise at the world’s most recognizable companies. Our comprehensive services help organizations transform their culture as well as attract and retain the most senior-level diverse executives to their C-Suites and boards. Named in Inc.’s 2021 Best in Business list and Georgia Business Journal’s Best Business Consulting firm, Yardstick Management has a proven track record of successful transformation and is trusted by the largest companies in the world.
