Atlantic State Marine Fisheries Commission to Hold Virtual Public Hearing on Horseshoe Crab Draft Addendum VIII

Horseshoe Crab

The public is invited to join the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) for a virtual public hearing conducted by the Atlantic State Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. The hearing will gather public input on the ASMFC Horseshoe Crab Draft Addendum VIII, which considers adopting the changes to the Adaptive Resource Management (ARM) Framework recommended in the 2021 ARM Framework Revision and allowing its use in setting annual bait harvest specifications for Delaware Bay-origin horseshoe crabs.

The ASMFC, of which Delaware is a member state, initiated Draft Addendum VIII in January 2022, after it accepted the 2021 Revision of the ARM Framework and Peer Review Report for management use. The 2021 ARM revision utilizes the best-available science and includes improvements to the ARM framework’s population models for horseshoe crabs and red knots. It incorporates more sources of horseshoe crab removal data, including mortality due to the biomedical industry and commercial discards from other fisheries. The ARM framework is an ecosystem-based approach to manage the Delaware Bay horseshoe crab population to ensure enough eggs to support the migratory red knot population during their annual spring stopover.

Information about the ASMFC virtual public hearing is available from the DNREC events calendar at de.gov/dnrecevents. Or, the public may access detailed instructions to join, how to provide comments and download the Draft Addendum VIII from asmfc.org.

About DNREC
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on nearly 68,000 acres of public land. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov

