Best of What’s Next in Beauty: Novi Connect’s Kimberly Shenk Will Be Featured on a Panel at the BeautyMatter NEXT Summit

Novi’s Award for the Innovation category will also be presented at the groundbreaking summit recognizing the most impactful and outstanding beauty brands

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , September 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novi is a beauty industry game changer, making it easier than ever to source and procure sustainable packaging and ingredients guaranteed to meet the claims and standards that brands and retailers care about. It is fitting that this industry innovator is sponsoring and taking part in the BeautyMatter Next Awards Summit to celebrate the other influential players positively impacting the beauty industry. On September 15 in Los Angeles, Kimberly Shenk, Novi Co-Founder and CEO, will be speaking on a panel with Ulta Beauty and Versed, as well as sponsoring the first Innovation Award. The Innovation Award Categories are for Breakthrough Product, Breakthrough Supplier, Breakthrough Technology, Breakthrough Brand and Breakthrough Retailer and are awarded to the people who have profoundly affected the business of beauty by bringing about positive change and innovation. The NEXT Summit is presented by BeautyMatter, an essential resource for beauty industry executives, creatives, entrepreneurs, and suppliers and one of the most influential voices covering beauty by curating, cultivating, and creating content that informs and inspires those creating the future. BeautyMatter has launched its inaugural awards program to recognize the best in beauty across brands, retailers, suppliers, and agencies impacting the industry through their outstanding work. The NEXT Awards will become a benchmark for excellence and the ultimate accolade.“I am thrilled to be part of this event that acknowledges innovation in the beauty industry that is truly raising the bar,” says Shenk. “BeautyMatter is helping to define the future of beauty by celebrating visionaries that are making a difference and blazing the trail, – and serving these visionaries is core to our offering and mission at Novi.”Novi was born from Shenk’s vision to develop a company that takes a data approach to empowering brands to build personal care products that are better for health and the environment. Novi has had a tremendous impact on a once-disjointed industry since its launch in 2020. Novi’s innovative technology platform empowers brands and manufacturers with the data, tools, and education they need to procure materials and build the clean and transparent products that their customers are demanding. In February of 2022, Novi announced $40M in new funding from Tiger Global, Greylock, and Defy.For more information on the BeautyMatter NEXT Summit, go to https://www.thenextawards.com/ . Follow BeautyMatter at https://beautymatter.com/ . Visit Noviconnect.com to learn more about building every part of your product: Set your standards, build custom formulas, find alternative ingredients, and source sustainable packaging. Create an account at https://www.noviconnect.com/sign-up to see how Novi can simplify your transparent product development. Follow Novi on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter @Noviconnect.###About NoviNovi Connect offers the first technology and data-driven network solution to product development. Novi empowers brands and manufacturers with the data, tools, and education they need to procure materials and build the clean and transparent products that their customers are demanding. By connecting brands, formulators, manufacturers, and suppliers best equipped to bring their sustainable product and packaging visions to life, Novi is revolutionizing consumer product development— for the betterment of people and the planet.