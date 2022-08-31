Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,270 in the last 365 days.

Schwank Applauds $2 Million in Grant Funding for Sustainable Agriculture Research

Reading — July 31, 2022 — Today, Sen. Judy Schwank, minority chair of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, applauded the Wolf Administration for awarding six organizations with over $2 million in grant funding for sustainable agriculture research.

Two Berks County based organizations received a total of $635,000 in funding. Below is the list of grant recipients: 

  • The Center for Dairy Excellence, Dauphin County – $30,000
  • Pasa Sustainable Agriculture, Berks County – $135,000
  • Pennsylvania State University, Centre County – $1,259,976
  • Rodale Institute, Berks County – $500,000
  • Stroud Water Research Center, Chester County – $85,000
  • University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, Philadelphia – $177,021

Schwank, who has been one of the leading advocates for climate-smart agriculture in the state legislature, said she believes Pennsylvania is poised to become a leader in implementing innovative agriculture practices that combat climate change. 

“When you look at some of the work groups in Pennsylvania are doing to promote agriculture while protecting our natural resources, you can’t help but feel good about the direction of the commonwealth’s agriculture industry,” Schwank said. “I have the utmost confidence that with continued support, Pennsylvania can become a model other states follow in terms of climate-smart agriculture. I’m proud to see two Berks County based organizations take advantage of this opportunity.” 

###

You just read:

Schwank Applauds $2 Million in Grant Funding for Sustainable Agriculture Research

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.