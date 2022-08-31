Schwank Applauds $2 Million in Grant Funding for Sustainable Agriculture Research

Reading — July 31, 2022 — Today, Sen. Judy Schwank, minority chair of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, applauded the Wolf Administration for awarding six organizations with over $2 million in grant funding for sustainable agriculture research.

Two Berks County based organizations received a total of $635,000 in funding. Below is the list of grant recipients:

The Center for Dairy Excellence, Dauphin County – $30,000

Pasa Sustainable Agriculture, Berks County – $135,000

Pennsylvania State University, Centre County – $1,259,976

Rodale Institute, Berks County – $500,000

Stroud Water Research Center, Chester County – $85,000

University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, Philadelphia – $177,021

Schwank, who has been one of the leading advocates for climate-smart agriculture in the state legislature, said she believes Pennsylvania is poised to become a leader in implementing innovative agriculture practices that combat climate change.

“When you look at some of the work groups in Pennsylvania are doing to promote agriculture while protecting our natural resources, you can’t help but feel good about the direction of the commonwealth’s agriculture industry,” Schwank said. “I have the utmost confidence that with continued support, Pennsylvania can become a model other states follow in terms of climate-smart agriculture. I’m proud to see two Berks County based organizations take advantage of this opportunity.”

