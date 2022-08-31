Justin Nimock to Host Spiritual Golf Launch Party on Saturday, September 10th

Justin Nimock, known as "The Spiritual Golf Coach," is excited to host his upcoming launch party for the Spiritual Golf program on Saturday, September 10.

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Justin Nimock is excited to announce the upcoming Spiritual Golf Launch Party, which will be held on Saturday, September 10. The event will be hosted at Scissors & Scotch, located at 7600 Landmark Way, Suite 107, in Greenwood Village, CO, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The launch party will celebrate the upcoming fall season of the 100-Day Spiritual Golfing Experience, designed by Justin Nimock, known as "The Spiritual Golf Coach."

The program is designed to improve participants' performance and enhance their enjoyment of the game of golf, all while elevating their mindset. It includes not just regular and focused range sessions and a study of golf's greatest books but also a golf tournament mini-series.

But, perhaps the most unique aspect of Spiritual Golf is the integration of personal growth and development programs. This is the aspect of the program that Justin Nimock describes as "doing the real work."

In it, participants will create spiritual, personal, and professional goals that are designed to align with what matters most in their lives. From experience, Justin Nimock says that as individuals can create harmony and balance in all areas of their life, their golf game will naturally improve.

Improving one's overall state of consciousness through this self-development and personal growth will allow people to enjoy life fully on and off the golf course.

In his personal life, Justin Nimock is a proud husband and father to three extraordinary daughters. In addition, he's a seeker, explorer, and world traveler -- as well as a fit and flexible amateur golfer.

He's traveled the world to experience new things -- and play on new, exciting, and beautiful golf courses. He qualified for the SNGA Tournament of Champions this past January, finishing in second place. He also plays in the Colorado Amateur series and hopes to compete at the state championship level.

Professionally, Justin Nimock is a leadership consultant, life coach, and financial planner. Along his professional and personal journey, he has learned that if he isn't improving himself, he won't be able to be his best in all aspects of his life. Now, he's taking that same concept and applying it to others through his Spiritual Golf program.

He created this program as a way for people to do the "real work" while also having fun enjoying one of his passions -- playing golf. Justin Nimock says that men typically don't like to ask to receive help, though they often need it. The Spiritual Golf program is a comfortable way for them to seek the support they need and discover what work they need to do.

For more information on the Spiritual Golf launch party being held on Saturday, September 10, or the Spiritual Golf program, please visit the website https://www.spiritualgolfcoach.com.