Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,257 in the last 365 days.

OpenSky Finance: The first integrated peer-to-pool and peer-to-peer NFT lending protocol launched on Ethereum

OpenSky Finance launched on Ethereum mainnet. NFT holders can stake their BAYC, CryptoPunks, or MAYC NFTs to take out an Instant loan for up to 40% of the floor price.

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, UAE, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenSky Finance launched on Ethereum mainnet. NFT holders can stake their BAYC, CryptoPunks, or MAYC NFTs to take out an Instant loan for up to 40% of the floor price. OpenSky borrowers can also pledge their BAYC, CryptoPunks, MAYC, Moonbirds, Doodles, Azuki, and 11 additional whitelisted NFT collections to make a peer-to-peer loan offer.

OpenSky Finance is the first integrated peer-to-pool and peer-to-peer NFT lending protocol built on top of Aave, the leading DeFi money market. OpenSky Finance has received grants from AAVE Grants DAO, Rarible Protocol and Alchemy and has raised VC capital from MetaCartel Ventures, Alpha_nonce, FBG Capital, and SNZ Holding and other leading VCs.

OpenSky Finance has undergone extensive smart contract audits from the two leaders in Web3 audits (PeckShield and CertiK).

Community & Social Media:

Website: www.opensky.finance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OpenSkyFinance

Discord: https://discord.gg/uDj5zGGU

Telegram: https://t.me/OpenSkyLabs

Medium: https://medium.com/@openskyfinance

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.

Contact Details:

Contact Name: Robbie

Contact email: info@opensky.finance

Company : Open sky finance

Location : DUBAI, UAE

Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com


You just read:

OpenSky Finance: The first integrated peer-to-pool and peer-to-peer NFT lending protocol launched on Ethereum

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.